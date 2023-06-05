Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Clubhouse Hamptons has stepped up its game since debuting as an entertainment destination featuring year-round activities for families and adults, such as bowling, mini golf, an arcade and sports bar. Their new stage has seen big names in music (Bon Jovi) and comedy (Amy Schumer) and has recently begun supporting local professional theater too.

Live at The Clubhouse

Candlelight Hamptons: A Tribute to Taylor Swift

Thursday, June 6, 6:30pm & 9 p.m.

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in the Hamptons. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Taylor Swift at The Clubhouse under the gentle glow of candlelight.

Laughter Saves Lives Foundation Comedy Benefit

Thursday, June 15, 8 p.m.

A night of stand up comedy to benefit general needs and fight for firefighters featuring the comedy of John Larocchia, Eric Haft and some other Long Island favorites.

Trevor Hall

Friday, July 7, 8 p.m.

Raised on an island in South Carolina, singer-songwriter Trevor Hall realized at a young age that music was more than just a passion — it was his life’s art.

Gimme Gimme Disco

Friday, July 7, 11 p.m.

If you can’t get enough ABBA then The Clubhouse has a dance party for you. Gimme Gimme Disco is a DJ-based dance party playing all the ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the ’70s and ’80s like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer and Cher. Disco attire is encouraged.

Mark Normand

Thursday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Dubbed by Jerry Seinfeld as the “best young up-and-coming comic,” Mark Normand is quickly becoming one of the most talked about touring comedians on the scene.

Oteil & Friends

Thursday, Jul 27, 8 p.m.

Two-time Grammy-winning bassist Oteil Burbridge has been in the music business touring and recording for over three decades. His first step into the national spotlight came in 1991 when he became a founding member of the Aquarium Rescue Unit featuring Colonel Bruce Hampton.

Stephen Marley: Babylon By Bus Tour

Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Over the past 45 years, Stephen Marley has won no fewer than eight Grammy Awards — three with The Melody Makers, twice as a producer of his younger brother Damian Marley and three times as a solo artist. Exactly $1 of every ticket will benefit the mission of Ghetto Youths Foundation to provide aid and assistance, support and critical resources to people in need across the globe.

John Lennon: 1961–1971

Thursday, August 24, 8 p.m.

The Moondogs are back with a celebration of the music of John Lennon from 1961–1971.

Chelsea Handler

Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, six-time New York Times bestselling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. A portion of every ticket goes to support Project Most and Pitch Your Peers. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a pre-show barbecue.

The Clubhouse Hamptons is located at 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. To learn more, call 631-537-2695 or visit clubhousehamptons.com.