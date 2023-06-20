Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The stage was set for an extraordinary evening as the Neo-Political Cowgirls presented their highly anticipated 7th annual Andromeda’s Sisters Arts and Advocacy Gala with Julie Ratner as an honoree.

This event celebrated a commitment to amplifying urgent conversations, focusing on women writers for the theater who wielded the pen as their weapon of choice. Monologues from plays written by talented women ignited powerful discussions on social justice, fueled by a panel of fearless female leaders who took up the challenge to change the world.

The event hosted was a breathtaking garden party, where attendees converged to network, delve deeper into thought-provoking conversations, and strategize their next moves in cultivating creativity, fostering thriving communities and embracing courage in an ever-evolving world. The evening served as a powerful reminder of the transformative power of art and collaboration.