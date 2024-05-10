Let the Voting Begin for the 2024 Dan's Best of the Best Contest

Dan’s Best of the Best 2024

As of Thursday, May 9, voting for our 2024 Dan’s Best of the Best competition, sponsored by M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust, has begun! Now is the time to show your love for your favorite Hamptons and North Fork businesses, organizations and personalities.

Each year, Dan’s Papers readers cast thousands of votes in more than 400 South Fork and North Fork categories in sections including: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Restaurants & Nightlife, Wine & Wineries, Home & Auto, Wellness & Beauty, Shopping, Pet & Animal Services, Professional Services and Recreation, Travel & Tourism.

Place your votes to tell us and fellow readers who makes the Best Bagels, who has the Best Art Studio, Best Toy Store, Best Dog-Friendly Venue, Best Wine Club, Best Solar Company, Best Local Band, Best Bed & Breakfast, Best Hair Salon, Best Dishes Worth Photographing and so much more. To help get the word out about this year’s nominees, a Best of the Best voting guide will be published in June. Be sure to grab that when it comes out!

Voting for the 2024 Dan’s Best of the Best contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on July 15, so don’t wait to start voting daily on DansBOTB.com. Winners will be announced this August right here on DansPapers.com and in a special Dan’s Best of the Best Winners Guide publication.

Good luck to all the nominees! And voters, head to DansBOTB.com now!