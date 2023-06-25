Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Residents are speaking out against a proposal to build a 100-megawatt lithium battery storage facility that some neighbors say is too close to their homes in the Town of Southampton.

Canal Southampton Battery Storage LLC’s proposal was subject of public hearings as the town considers the application. One of the three locations being considered for the facility is a five-acre site on North Road in Hampton Bays. Lithium battery storage systems, which are used to store electricity produced by solar and wind power producers, are part of New York State’s plan to promote clean energy.

“It’s a grand scale matter for people,” said Kristen Mielenhausen, who lives about a mile away from the proposed site and expressed concern about the impact on the local ecosystem. “We have so many questions and now we’re dealing with the planning board who was so wonderful the other night. And it’s in their hands and I actually feel like that’s even scarier because I don’t think any of them are experts.”

Lithium batteries are highly reactive and are capable of producing serious and toxic fires that are difficult to extinguish, posing a danger for local firefighters.

“These systems are very commonplace and the reason you don’t hear about them is because they are,” said Councilmember John Bouvier, who tried to reassure concerned residents. He added that the facility would prevent residents from continuing to pay higher rates for electricity. It would be capable of powering approximately 65,000 homes for approximately two hours in the event that emergency backup power has to be utilized.

Canal Southampton Battery Storage stated in documents that the proposed facility would reduce reliance on older, fossil fuel-powered power plants.

“This transition will not only reduce the carbon footprint of older energy generation units on Long Island, but it will also result in a net improvement in air quality for the Town of Southampton and Suffolk County residents,” the company stated in a document.

Ray D’Angelo, a former member of the Hampton Bays Citizens Advisory Committee, recommended that should the facility be built, it be located in an industrial area and away from residential homes.

“There’s families over there within 300 feet of these facilities and you can’t guarantee their safety,” D’Angelo said. “You know you can’t.”