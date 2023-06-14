Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

North Fork Table & Inn is setting off the summer with a Father’s Day weekend barbecue and fire-painting show.

The June 17th event will feature gourmet eats from Michelin-starred chef/owner John Fraser and a performance in fire artistry.

The fine-dining staple located at 57225 Main Road in Southold is known for serving hyper-local farm-to-table dishes sourced from the plentiful farms and waters of the North Fork, and is consistently named one of the East End’s best restaurants.

The BBQ will take place on the property’s North Lawn. Starters for the meal will include milk bread, little ram oysters, deviled eggs, and fluke ceviche.

The main course is made up of bourbon peppercorn smoked short rib, mushroom toast, crispy black bass, and lettuce cups with dip.

For dessert, save room for s’mores Baked Alaska.

The evening will be punctuated by Argentine-born fire-painting artist Franco Cuttica. Renowned for his driftwood sculptures of animals, the Southampton-based artist also paints with fire by using a torch to create marks in a canvas he first sketches on and then completes with fire.

Cuttica is featured in numerous international collections from New York City to Mexico and Argentina.

While the BBQ is a perfect experience for the proud poppa in your life, North Fork Inn & Table is also offering a dedicated Father’s Day Sunday Supper on June 18.

The three-course meal is $75 per person and will showcase all of Dad’s favorites, including a beautifully grilled T-bone steak with green garlic ramp butter, a delightful house-made strawberry hand pie, and a smokey specialty cocktail crafted with Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte 10 Year Single Malt.

North Fork Table & Inn is located at 57225 Main Road in Southold. Visit northforktableandinn.com for more info.