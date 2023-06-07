Review: Palmer Vineyards 2022 Rosé Is an Easy Drinking Treat

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

While rosé might be one of your go-to spring wines, you don’t need to wait for the spring to enjoy it. With so many different rosé options it’s a great wine to drink all year long.

As Natalie MacLean, author of the new bestselling book, Wine Witch on Fire: Rising from the Ashes of Divorce, Defamation and Drinking Too Much, says, “What makes a rosé truly fabulous is that it often has the mouth-watering berry flavors of red wine without any heavy oak, alcohol or tannin.”

Palmer Vineyards 2022 Rosé

If you are looking for way to celebrate National Rosé Day, which falls on the second Saturday of June each year (this year that will be this Saturday, June 10), the Palmer Vineyards 2022 Rosé is the wine to revel with.

This is by far the most easy drinking rosé. Made from a blend of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, chardonnay and gewurztraminer grapes, this can easily become your warm weather go-to wine.

There are notes of peach, apricot, tropical fruit, strawberry, floral notes and almond. The addition of the gewurztraminer grape is brilliant. The gewurztraminer grape is quite an underrated varietal. It can impart spicy, floral and some light nutty notes.

The wine is dry, but fruit forward. Sweet wine fans can definitely be won over with this wine, while dry wine lovers will be impressed by the balanced acidity on the finish. This wine is the definition of crowd-pleasing.

Its pairing ability is equally notable. This wine pairs well with the usual rosé fare, fruits, salads, seafood, light pasta, appetizers and chicken dishes. But it is bold enough to pair with barbecue, steak and pizza. One of the most challenging foods to pair wine with, asparagus, even paired well with it as this wine was enjoyed with an asparagus pasta.

Opening it and planning on having just one glass? Think again. The best advice on this wine is to stock up. It comes in an easy to open screw top with a patriotic label, making it preferable for July 4 and Labor Day get-togethers. It retails at an equally easy price of only $21 a bottle.

Visit palmervineyards.com