Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

While some wine lovers switch over to lighter, refreshing, white wines in the summer months, some red wine lovers will not be dissuaded from their red wine. If you are looking for a slightly lighter bodied red to welcome the summer months, consider Pellegrini Vineyards 2015 Vintner’s Pride Petit Verdot.

This beautiful expression of petit verdot is slightly lighter than fuller-bodied California cabernets. Petit verdot is a noble grape and one of the grapes celebrated in the iconic Bordeaux region of France. Neither over-oaked, or over-ripe, this lovely dry wine is sophisticated, elegant and layered with notes of wild berries and spice.

This wine is so very reminiscent of the classic Bordeaux wines in France. And just like the Bordeaux wines in France, Vintner’s Pride Petit Verdot is extremely food-friendly. This wine can pair beautifully with Italian fare, red meats, gamey meats, duck, pork, ham and dark chocolate. The finish is long and dry.

This wine comprises 94% petit verdot and 6% merlot. There were only 372 cases bottled. The Pellegrini Vineyards 2015 Vintner’s Pride Petit Verdot retails for $50.

Pellegrini Vineyard is located at 23005 Main Road, Cutchogue. Call 631-734-4111 or visit pellegrinivineyards.com