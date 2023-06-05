Recipe: Roberta’s Smashed Cucumber Salad

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Crushing cucumbers help them absorb flavor more effectively. Persian cucumbers have thin skins, are seedless and have an exceptionally sweet flavor. This dish, courtesy of Roberta’s Montauk, is a play on the traditional Taiwanese cucumber salad. You can smash the cucumbers beforehand, but only dress the salad just before serving.

Roberta’s Smashed Cucumber Salad

Ingredients (serves 4):

2 lb Persian cucumbers

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp white balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp chili garlic paste

1 tbsp spicy seed mix, plus more for garnish

1 handful mixed herbs (cilantro, mint, chives), plus more for garnish

Directions:

1. Smash the cucumbers, peels still on, with a mallet or other flat implement until they are in roughly bite-sized pieces.

2. Place the cucumbers in a strainer, set the strainer over a bowl, and let the cucumbers drain excess liquid for 30 minutes.

3. Transfer the drained cucumbers to a bowl. Add the salt, vinegar, chili paste, 1 tbsp seed mix and most of the herbs, and toss to combine.

4. Taste and adjust seasoning (it may need a touch more vinegar). Garnish with a little more of the seed mix and the herbs, and serve immediately.

For more from Roberta’s Montauk, visit robertaspizza.com/montauk.