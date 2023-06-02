South Fork Inlet Dredging Proves Challenging

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dredging the Moriches Inlet and Shinnecock Inlet were the two most challenging out of five such projects that the contractors recently completed on the South Shore of Long Island, federal officials said.

Houston-based Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company LLC dredged more than 1 million cubic yards combined from all five waterways — the other three were East Rockaway Inlet, Jones Inlet and Fire Island Inlet — since the $24.4 million project began in the fall, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The work was part of the ongoing $1.7 billion Fire Island Inlet to Montauk Point (FIMP) project that has been in the planning stages for more than a half century and is intended to mitigate storm damage on the southeastern coast. It was federally funded by the $50 billion Superstorm Sandy aid package.

“The completion of this contract signifies a major milestone in the FIMP Project,” said Col. Matthew Luzzatto, commander of ACE’s New York District, adding that the “efforts will ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of the surrounding communities as we continue to strengthen our coastlines and make them more resilient.”

The sand from the dredging project was placed on adjacent beaches or into the littoral drift system, where it helped build up beaches and repaired erosion as the sand flows west along the shore.