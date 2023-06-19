Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The party is getting extra spicy at Montauk’s The Surf Lodge this summer with a “Flamin’ Hot” take on cocktail culture courtesy of celebrated Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria’s luxury tequila and her directorial debut film, Flamin’ Hot, about a janitor who goes from rags-to-riches while taking the food industry by storm.

The film’s namesake cocktail features Casa Del Sol Tequila and a palate-pleasing contrast of subtle ingredients that include bitters, fresh lime juice, and a Tajin rim.

Case Del Sol, which translates into “House of the Sun,” is acclaimed for its authentic flavor and sipping quality. In an article in Forbes Magazine, the brand is described as being inspired by “the magic of the golden hour and Mayahuel, the Aztec goddess of agave.”

Longoria is also a well-known advocate for women’s rights and Mexican American culture, all of which is channeled into her tequila.

Flamin’ Hot, Longoria’s first feature film, is based on the urban legend surrounding Richard Montañez, a Frito Lay janitor who built upon his Mexican-American heritage to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted an entire industry.

A crowd-pleasing global pop phenomenon. Flamin’ Hot is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.

Flamin’ Hot Cocktail Recipe

In shaker muddle ¼ jalapeño or add 2 dashes of firewater bitters

Add ice

2 oz Casa Del Sol Blanco

1 oz fresh lime juice

½ oz agave

Shake hard, strain over fresh ice with tajín rim

Garnish with lime or jalapeño

Enjoy the “good hot!”