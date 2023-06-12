The Stephen Talkhouse Has a Rocking Summer of Shows in 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Stephen Talkhouse is about as old-school, true-local as a venue can get in the Hamptons. They’ve got drinks, and they’ve got great acts. In fact, their schedule is packed with East End or international talent almost every night, so here are just a few of the highlights you can see live at 161 Main Street in Amagansett this summer 2023.

The Stephen Talkhouse Summer 2023 Shows

Jesse Dayton & Samantha Fish with Eric Johanson

Tuesday, June 20, 8 p.m.

The first album from Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Death Wish Blues is a body of work born from a shared passion for pushing the limits of blues music. Billboard-charting guitarist and singer-songwriter Eric Johanson opens the show.

Steel Pulse with Makua Rothman

Tuesday, June 27, 7:30 p.m.

Bearing witness to the accelerating negativity of global affairs, Steel Pulse emerges with musical vengeance to halt the disarray of humanity. Pro surfer and reggae musician Makua Rothman opens the show.

Billy Bob Thornton & the Boxmasters

Wednesday, June 28, 7 p.m.

The Boxmasters have recorded an impressive and diverse catalogue of music that touches on their love of a wide array of influences, but most importantly, the rock ’n’ roll of the 1960s.

Martin Sexton

Sunday, July 23, 8 p.m.

Martin Sexton returns with what Rolling Stone calls his “soul-marinated voice,” acoustic guitar, and a suitcase full of heartfelt songs.

Cimafunk

Friday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Cimafunk is an Afro-Cuban rockstar. His name refers to his heritage as a “cimarrón,” Cubans of African descent who resisted and escaped slavery, as well as to the essence of his music that aims to subvert conventional sounds with rhythmic innovation.

Joan Osborne

Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m.

On her 10th studio album, the masterful Trouble and Strife, Joan Osborne has issued a clarion call. With stunning vocals, a diverse range of sonics and incisive lyrics, this deeply engaging collection of new original songs is her response to these chaotic times.

Neal Francis

Wednesday, August 16, 8 p.m.

Also Thursday, August 17, 8 p.m.

On his new album In Plain Sight, Neal Francis offers up a body of work both strangely enchanted and painfully self-aware, unfolding in songs sparked from Greek myths and frenzied dreams.

Steve Earle: Alone Again Solo & Acoustic

Friday, September 1, 7 p.m.

A protegé of legendary songwriters Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, Steve Earle quickly became a master storyteller in his own right, with his songs being recorded by Johnny Cash, Joan Baez, The Pretenders and others.

The Wailers

Monday, September 4, 8 p.m.

The legendary reggae band has hit the road. This is your chance to witness the magic of their timeless classics and incredible cuts from Bob Marley’s vast repertoire in a set that is unforgettable.

The Stephen Talkhouse can be found at 161 Main Street, Amagansett. For more info, call 631-267-3117 or visit stephentalkhouse.com.