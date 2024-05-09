Dan's Cover Artist Michael McDowell Discusses 'Georgica'

May 10, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art by Michael McDowell (detail)

The May 10, 2024 cover of Dan’s Papers features “Georgica” by Wainscott artist Michael McDowell, whose art was recently featured in the 12th annual Art Groove event at Ashawagh Hall. Here, he discusses the creation of his debut cover art, the development of his style and East Hampton inspirations.

A Chat with Michael McDowell

What inspired you to create your “Georgica” pastel, and what did its creation entail?

I was sitting at Eel Cove, and the reflection on the water and the light on the phragmites was so beautiful that I had to capture it.

During COVID I couldn’t get to my studio, so I wound up doing a lot of pastels. I have been painting here in the Hamptons since 1981, and while my first passion is oil painting, I do enjoy doing pastels. They are faster to do, and I can’t go back and keep working on them, which I tend to do with my oil paintings. I also feel it’s an excellent entry point for a beginning collector because they’re a lot less expensive. I find Wainscott and the Georgica area a constant source of natural beauty.

How would you describe your art style, and how did you develop it?

My art style is rather traditional. I love figurative work, but also enjoy painting landscapes and abstracts. I guess I’m a little all over the place. I just love to paint.

My style developed over many years — having gone to CalArts (California Institute of the Arts) and then spending two years at Instituto San Miguel de Allende. I was immersed in every form of oil painting. Since I do a lot of commission work, my clients often supply me with my subject and leave the rest to my interpretation, although I do work with them during the process.

How do you feel that the East Hampton area and its community have influenced you and your art career?

The East Hampton area is so beautiful — from the majesty of the ocean to the beauty of the fields to the quiet of the nature walks. I find everything inspiring here, plus the community has been so supportive and encouraging. There is so much art happening out here — so much talent. It’s really remarkable. When I first came out here, I met so many artists and always found them to be very friendly, interesting, enjoyable and generous with their advice and support; for that I am extremely grateful. I love being part of this artistic community and hope to be for many more years.

What is one artistic goal that you hope to accomplish this summer or this year?

I hope this year to find a gallery that will embrace my work. I have a few students that are evolving quite nicely, and I hope to encourage and facilitate them in reaching their artistic goals.

What do you find most enjoyable or rewarding about being an artist?

I guess the thing I find the most rewarding is the freedom of expression. The creative process can be a bit solitary, so it is really enjoyable when people appreciate my work and point things out to me in a painting that I really didn’t even know was there. It’s so interesting to me how different people interpret things in different ways. I like to create different points of interest in paintings so that they draw people in and create a bit of mystery.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or information about upcoming exhibitions or projects?

I’m just starting a new series of paintings that are multi-dimensional abstracts. Those have always been my favorite kind of paintings to do. A lot going on in a painting keeps the creative juices flowing. For relaxation, I always have landscape in process. I’m very excited about this series, and I think my collectors will be surprised and delighted to see them when they are done.