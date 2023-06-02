Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Find all the fun and enriching events and activities you and your kids can enjoy together in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, June 4–8, 2023.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

A Day in the Life of SoFo Pond: A Pop-Up Exhibit

Sunday, June 4, 1 p.m.

Learn about the smaller animals that keep a pond healthy using magnifiers and microscopes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Art Afternoon With Tony Valderamma

Sunday, June 4, 2 p.m.

Your little painter in grades K-6 can head to the Shinnecock Room at the Quogue Library, where local artist Tony Valderamma will help them create unique pieces to welcome the summer sun.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

A Time For Kids: Baby Start

Monday, June 5, 10:15 a.m.

Take your little bopper, ages 9 to 17 months, to the Westhampton Free Library, where they will grow through singing, dancing and fingerplays. Registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Zumbini

Monday, June 5, 10:30 a.m.

Take your toddler, ages birth to 3 years, to the Hampton Bays Public Library, where they will dance, sing and boogie to the magic of Zumba. Pre-registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

3D Strawberries

Thursday, June 8, 4–4:30 p.m.

Take your little berry in grades 1–5 to Rogers Memorial Library, where they will make a 3D strawberry they can take home. Registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amber Waves Farm

Take your little farmer to this family favorite in Amagansett, where they can explore the flower fields, visit the chickens and enjoy a fresh picnic at the market.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Bostwick’s Chowder House

This seafood spot is a family favorite because of its kid-friendly atmosphere and indoor or outdoor seating. A Guppy Menu includes fish favorites and standard kid fare and grownups will enjoy a full cocktail, wine and beer menu.

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating a farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini-golf is free with admission!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The Clubhouse

Bring your kiddos to this popular spot in the Hamptons for bowling, an arcade, crane games, mini-golf and tasty treats.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Elizabeth A. Morton Wildlife Refuge

Take your nature-loving kiddos to this peninsula on the bay that features a plethora of diverse wildlife, including deer, chipmunks, squirrels, green frogs and birds. Parking is $4 and the Refuge is open during daylight hours only.

2595 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. 631-286-0485, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Gemelli Gelato

Don’t miss this Hamptons favorite now open on the weekend with flavors like Rainbow Cookie and Chocolate Elephant. There are also picnic tables and a good-sized lawn for running and playing.

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5600, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Hamptons Mini-Golf

Get your little ones out for some putting fun in Southampton, where signature landmark holes and snacks are part of the fun. While you’re there, check out the indoor golf simulator, driving range and batting cages.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Khanh Sports

Call ahead to rent bikes for the kiddos daily, weekly or monthly at this East Hampton sports shop. There are also kayaks, paddleboards and skateboards for rent. Delivery options are available.

60 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-0703, khanhsportseh.com

Long Island Aquarium

Take your little guppies to this favorite Long Island destination, which is open on weekends from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and on weekdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. View amphibians, birds, bugs and butterflies, along with your favorite creatures of the sea.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Ria Del Bene Playground

Take your energetic little ones to this great little park located just behind the shops in Westhampton Beach. You’ll enjoy cool play and animal structures in a safe environment.

33 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach.

