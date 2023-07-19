A Taste of Yucatan Coming to Topping Rose House This Weekend

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The tropics are taking over the English gardens at Topping Rose House this weekend.

Rosewood Mayakoba, a renowned resort hotel in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, will be serving a Yucatan-inspired food-and-drink experience at the posh Bridgehampton hotel’s daytime dining and evening bar service July 20 and July 21.

During the day, signature coastal Mexico selections from Mayakoba’s onsite restaurants Aquí Me Quedo and Punta Bonita will be served in the 19th century mansion’s verdant backyard. And once the sun goes down, cocktails from Zapote Bar — recently named a best bar in North America — will be served during dinner service at Topping Rose House’s casually elegant Jean-Georges restaurant.

Some of the standout small plates offered on the Bridgehampton restaurant’s takeover menu include tuna tostadas (cubed tuna ceviche marinated in spices, jalapeño chili, avocado, salsa macha) and a rib-eye taco. There are also entrees such as a whole fried fish and corn ribs with cabbage and fennel salad, chimichurri sauce, radish, and fresh lime, and a slow cooked pork belly with hummus, potato, cabbage, jalapeño chili, and pickled carrot.

At night, Topping Rose’s Jean Georges restaurant and bar will be serving Yucatán-made craft cocktails from Rosewood Mayakoba’s award-winning Zapote Bar. It’s a one-of-a-kind chance to indulge in exotic creations like the Yax Cha, with Siete Misterios Doba-Yej mezcal, Carpano dry vermouth, Cocchi Rosso, St. Germain, coconut water, and sparkling wine, or the Zapataiquiri, with Paranubes Mexican rum infused with pineapple, lime, grapefruit, and celery.

The Rosewood Mayakoba journey at Topping Rose will be complete with Riviera Maya-inspired decor sprinkled throughout the property.

Tickets to Rosewood Mayakoba’s summertime residency at Topping Rose House are available via Resy for daytime ($98) or evening ($125) ticketed experiences. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales benefits K’iin Beh, a Mexican school supporting the underserved children of Rosewood’s local community in Playa del Carmen.

The weekend residency takes place this Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. Lunch and dinner offerings in the garden until 9 p.m. and indoors at the Zapote Bar until 11 p.m.

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House is located at 1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. for more information see: jean-georges.com/restaurants/united-states/bridgehampton