July is Smart Irrigation Month, an annual public awareness campaign sponsored by the Irrigation Association to promote efficient water use. The focus is on July because that is traditionally the month of peak demand for outdoor water use.

The campaign highlights simple practices and innovative technologies to:

Make maintaining properties easy and convenient.

Minimize overwatering while keeping lawns, gardens and landscapes beautiful and healthy.

Save money on utility bills.

Help protect community water supplies for today and the future.

Now more than ever, consumers can find irrigation products that use advanced sensors, Wi-Fi and app-based capability to automatically adjust watering schedules, communicate problems and save water, giving consumers more data and power to control irrigation systems.

“Smart” irrigation systems irrigate landscapes efficiently. Without wasting water, these systems use technology to know when and how much to irrigate. The days of being beholden to a clock and calendar are over. We are now using real-time data to apply the right amount of water at the right time of day.

RB Irrigation is a leader in smart water-saving practices and is delivering real results by:

Helping customers plant and maintain low water landscapes that will thrive in their climate and site conditions.

Installing new irrigation wi-fi controllers that use real-time weather data and soil moisture sensors to automatically adjust watering to meet plant needs.

Using low volume micro irrigation to precisely apply very small amounts of water to gardens, trees, shrubs and container plants minimizing evaporation and waste.

Retrofitting existing systems with rain sensors that prevent watering in rainy weather.

Adding a flow meter monitoring irrigation system to prevent water waste and damage to your property if there is a leak or broken pipe.

Helping customers’ program automatic controllers to comply with community watering restrictions while extracting maximum benefit from every drop of water.

Auditing irrigation systems to make sure water is being used effectively and making necessary adjustments.

Identifying customer rebates from water utilities and other resources for water-efficient products.

By investing in smart irrigation technologies, you can be sure to save water, money and time in caring for your landscape.

RB Irrigation has been providing professional lawn sprinkler systems and irrigation solutions on Eastern Long Island since 1999. They use only high-quality products and labor procedures to ensure optimum lawn sprinkler system performance and customer satisfaction. They only staff the most reliable and professional lawn sprinkler system specialists, ensuring that customers receive the best service available.

RB Irrigation is licensed and insured and serves Eastern Suffolk, including East Hampton, Southampton, Bridgehampton, Westhampton and Montauk.

Contact RB Irrigation at 631 288-1087 or visit rbirrigation.net