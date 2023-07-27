Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Box Gallery will open their inaugural exhibition Florida! See it Like a Native at their new location in West Palm Beach.

“The Box Gallery will continue being dedicated to welcoming LGBTQ artists to display their talents while encouraging dialogue, understanding, and acceptance within the wider community,” explains curator Rolando Chang Barrero in an announcement about the move.

The inaugural group exhibition, Florida! See it Like a Native, will feature painting, sculpture, photography, digital art and mixed media, as selected by three jurors, including Robert Adams, an Editorial Director for Passport Magazine; Jessica Ransom, a dynamic curator and visionary leader who shapes the artistic landscape at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County; and Arden Sherman, Norton Museum’s Glenn W. and Cornelia T. Bailey senior curator of contemporary art.

The Box Gallery is a pioneering art space supporting LGTBQ art and promoting a culture of acceptance and understanding. It aims to be a beacon of artistic expression, allowing artists to showcase the exploration of gender, sexuality, identity and human experience.

The gallery aims to break down barriers and provide a deeper appreciation for LGBTQ culture.

Everyone, regardless of background, is welcome to the grand opening exhibit. The gallery event will be located at 809 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach on Saturday, August 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. The dress code is cocktail attire, and tickets, ranging from $10 to $40, can be purchased here.

For more information about the event and future exhibitions, visit theboxgallery.info or contact Barrero at 786-521-1199.