Guild Hall’s annual The Clothesline Art Sale is back this Saturday, July 22 at its home in East Hampton.

Considered by many to be one of the best — and certainly the most affordable — ways to buy good art in the Hamptons, the sale has been a local tradition since its inception in 1946.

For 76 years, it has provided accessible artwork to the community, while supporting the local artists who thrive here by inviting them to sell work at a range of prices that typically includes some low numbers that get the crowds clamoring to arrive early and catch the best pieces and biggest bargains.

Over the last three quarters of a century, the Clothesline Art Sale has offered work from some of the region’s most famous and accomplished artists, including such names as Alfonso Ossorio, James Brooks, John Little, Jackson Pollock, Lee Krasner, and Elaine and Willem de Kooning.

These masters have all shared their talents to support Guild Hall in this unique annual fundraising effort — and the next great master’s work could be waiting to catch the right person’s eye on Saturday!

More than 230 artists have entered the sale this year, and art lovers everywhere will flock to Guild Hall looking for their next masterpiece.

Works in the sale must be 45 inches or smaller on each edge, including frame, so don’t come looking for wall-sized murals, and minimum price is $75.

Beyond the minimum price, however, Guild Hall ensures each artist offers a maximum of three pieces, and their first work in the sale must be $500 or less. Overall, prices range from $75 to $3,500 (the maximum amount allowed), with all proceeds split 50/50 between the artist and Guild Hall.

This year’s 2023 Clothesline Art Sale is dedicated in memory of Barbara McClancy, a longtime volunteer who Guild Hall says was “the heart and soul of this event.”

Buyers must bring a cellphone that has internet access or cellular data, and all purchases must be made with credit/debit cards — no cash or checks. Receipts must be shown when leaving and no returns or refunds will be given.

The 2023 Clothesline Art Sale will be held behind Guild Hall at 158 Main Street in East Hampton on Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Rain date will be on Sunday, July 23 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Learn more at guildhall.org.