Meet Elaia Estiatorio Co-owner Sofia Crokos

Episode 139: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Sofia Crokos, the co-owner of Elaia Estiatorio, the modern authentic Greek restaurant in Bridgehampton, and proprietor of several other local businesses.

Elaia Estiatorio is currently hosting its summer DJ music series with its resident DJ Sava from Mylos spinning the entertainment.

To learn more about Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton (95 School Street), visit elaiaestiatorio.com.

