Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Elaia Estiatorio Co-owner Sofia Crokos

By
comments
Posted on
Elaia Estiatorio co-owner Sofia Crokos
Elaia Estiatorio co-owner Sofia Crokos

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Elaia Estiatorio Co-owner Sofia Crokos

Episode 139: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Sofia Crokos, the co-owner of Elaia Estiatorio, the modern authentic Greek restaurant in Bridgehampton, and proprietor of several other local businesses.

Elaia Estiatorio is currently hosting its summer DJ music series with its resident DJ Sava from Mylos spinning the entertainment.

To learn more about Elaia Estiatorio in Bridgehampton (95 School Street), visit elaiaestiatorio.com.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Sofia Crokos, the owner of Elaia Estiatorio – Episode 139

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites