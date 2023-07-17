In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Meet Bill Boggs
Episode 140: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Bill Boggs, the Emmy Award-winning TV host, producer and author. The longtime WNEW-TV personality most recently released his new book Spike Unleashed: The Wonder Dog Returns, his follow-up to The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog, hitting shelves this Tuesday, July 18.
Boggs splits his time between East Hampton, Palm Beach and New York City.