Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Bill Boggs

Episode 140: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Bill Boggs, the Emmy Award-winning TV host, producer and author. The longtime WNEW-TV personality most recently released his new book Spike Unleashed: The Wonder Dog Returns, his follow-up to The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog, hitting shelves this Tuesday, July 18.

Boggs splits his time between East Hampton, Palm Beach and New York City.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast