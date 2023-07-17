Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Emmy-Winning TV Host & Author Bill Boggs

By
comments
Posted on
Bill Boggs holding Spike the Wonder Dog book on Hamptons beach
Bill Boggs with his book “Spike the Wonder Dog,” Photo: Jane Rothchild

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Spike Unleashed: The Wonder Dog Returns by Bill Boggs
Spike Unleashed: The Wonder Dog Returns by Bill Boggs

 Meet Bill Boggs

Episode 140: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan Rattiner speaks with Bill Boggs, the Emmy Award-winning TV host, producer and author. The longtime WNEW-TV personality most recently released his new book Spike Unleashed: The Wonder Dog Returns, his follow-up to The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog, hitting shelves this Tuesday, July 18.

Boggs splits his time between East Hampton, Palm Beach and New York City.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Bill Boggs, the Emmy Award-winning TV host, producer and author – Episode 140

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites