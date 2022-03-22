Fun with Bill Boggs and Jane Rothchild in Palm Beach

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bill Boggs: We’ve been having a slam-bang, wonderful winter here in Palm Beach, and Dan’s Papers Palm Beach asked us to share some of the recent highlights with you.

First, you should know my long-suffering girlfriend, Jane Rothchild, and I are “Triangulites” — in other words, we have a home in Springs in East Hampton, a pad in Manhattan and an apartment on the beach in Palm Beach.

Not a morning goes by when we do not acknowledge gratitude for our blessed life, and hardly a day passes when we don’t get the predictable question, “But which one do you like best?” Answer: Wherever we are, we like the best.

Much of what we love about life in the Hamptons during the spring, summer and fall flourishes here in Palm Beach in the winter — beautiful beaches, good restaurants, theatrical productions, concerts, art galleries and museums, library events, lectures, chamber music recitals, plus a multitude of cabaret performances, comedy shows, as well as opera, ballet and Broadway revivals — all less than 30 minutes from our apartment.

When I hear people make a gross generalization like, “Oh, I hate Florida, it’s boring. There’s nothing to do,” I’m pretty sure they haven’t spent much time in the Palm Beach area. For months, our calendar has been as packed as it could be. Our wardrobes are put to the test here — this area is one of the most elegant in the country for daytime and evening attire at restaurants, shows and parties. Men, leave your floppy Hawaiian shirts at home, and note, you can’t go wrong wearing white here in the winter.

Musical entertainment abounds. We’ve enjoyed Paul Anka, who was so happy to return to performing, that he didn’t want to leave the stage. Michael Feinstein presented a majestic show with the Palm Beach Symphony celebrating the music of Sinatra. Christine Andreas enchanted us with a tribute to Édith Piaf. Jazz trumpet sensation Bria Skonberg, singer Deborah Silver and Legends Radio host Bob Merrill presented hot, one-of-a kind programs, as did Billy Stritch, Marilyn Maye, Ann Hampton Callaway, Tony DeSare, Nicholas Cage, Rob Russell and Clint Holmes. These shows were staged at the not-for-profit Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. (Yes, both masks and vaccination cards were required, but somehow, we endured.)

And now, here’s Jane.

Jane Rothchild: Whew, we’re busy, but no complaints. A new Filofax (my up-to-date calendar system — try it!) is bursting with activities. Last night, for example, we were entertained at an elegant dinner party given by Fran Weissler, the esteemed Broadway producer, in her Palm Beach home. The evening concluded with a mesmerizing violin and accordion duo performing in her drawing room. The day before, Florida Planned Parenthood had a well-attended luncheon honoring the one-and-only Gloria Steinem. What an honor to be there and listen to the legend.

I’m a member of the Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach, the Norton Museum of Art, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach, The Boca Raton Museum and the Miami City Ballet, which performs at Kravis. ALL have delivered thrilling performances, shows and exhibitions. Swan Lake was remarkable. Gypsy at the Wick Theatre in Boca was like sitting on Broadway. Florida Atlantic University offers three lectures a day. How can one person decide what to do with so many choices? Funny how it’s hard to leave once the summer heat sets in, but returning to East Hampton and Manhattan is equally enticing. It’s the good life.

Thank you, Dan’s Papers Palm Beach for inviting us to share our adventures. Oh, and in case you’re wondering, it’s as difficult to score reservations at Sant Ambroeus and Le Bilboquet down here as it is in Southampton and Sag Harbor.

Bill Boggs is an Emmy-winning TV host and author of the satirical novel The Adventures of Spike the Wonder Dog. Follow Boggs @realbillboggs on Instagram and BillboggsTV on YouTube.

Jane Rothchild is a former real estate broker, businesswoman and Emmy-winning television producer.