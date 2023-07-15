Run, Don’t Walk to The Suffolk for Dionne Warwick July 21

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

What the world needs now is more of the elegant, distinctive contralto of Dionne Warwick, and as luck would have it, this six-time Grammy Award winner is headed to Riverhead’s The Suffolk on July 21 for a one-night-only concert that is sure to be the highlight of the summer season.

Warwick has thrilled audiences for decades with emotional renditions that send chills whether she is performing any one of her Burt Bacharach/Hal David hits, or more recently with her Dolly Parton duet, or with any other song she chooses to interpret in her formidable style.

Warwick has been rightfully recognized with inductions into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, the R&B Music Hall of Fame, the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame and in 2019 she won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. This past June, she was named a recipient of the 46th Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime artistic achievement.

At age 82, she is not close to slowing down and has teamed with her producer son, Damon Elliott, on major projects.

In conversing with Warwick for this interview, it became instantly apparent that her speaking voice rang like music as she shared stories about her dynamic life, accomplishments and those who guided her along the way.

A Conversation with Dionne Warwick

You collaborated with Dolly Parton on her gospel song, Peace Like a River. How comfortable was it working with her though you had never met before the day the video was filmed?

We didn’t and it was amazing because it was like meeting an old girlfriend. She’s very personable, easy to talk to, full of laughter. We had a wonderful time getting to know each other

Will you and Dolly collaborate again?

She has a couple of songs she wants me to listen to. After I finish recording my inspirational CD, I will be in touch with her and we’ll see what she’s got up her sleeve.

You recently released the inspirational song and video I Kneel, a duet with your son, Damon Elliott. How was working with him?

It was so much fun and very personal to be able to record with him, especially on a song he wrote.

You and Damon produced Hits! The Musical. How did you get involved in this project?

Damon was asked to come to Nashville and watch the show. He said, “Mommy, I understand it’s very good so I want you to come with me to see the kids rehearse.” We were absolutely blown away by these phenomenal 22 kids, ages ranging from 12 to 22, singing songs that were and still are absolute hits. This is a family show with something for everybody.

On The Masked Singer, Nicole Scherzinger said, “I’ve studied your voice. There’s no voice like that out there.” How does it feel when others say they studied your voice?

It’s wonderful to know that the gift, and that’s what I call it, is not only recognizable but appreciated and inspirational to others.

You have become The Queen of Twitter sending out tweets to Chance the Rapper asking why he includes what he does in his name and you wrote, “I will be dating Pete Davidson next.” Are you surprised by the responses you receive?

I’m enjoying every minute of it. I think they appreciate my honesty and openness and also the requirement that I put on everybody is no foolishness, no craziness. You can ask questions and you’ll get answers and I’ll ask questions too and expect an answer but realize that now a grown up is in their presence so the respect and honesty has to come from them as well.

Of your documentary, Don’t Make Me Over, you said you wanted to set the record straight. On what particularly?

Everything about the documentary is what I intended to do and that was to correct those thoughts of people. People have their own opinions. Now they get the absolute answer correct as opposed to what they thought.

You have said Marlene Dietrich was a mentor. What did you learn from her that has served you well through the years?

Burt Bacharach was her musical conductor for many years. I was on my way to Paris for the first time to appear at the Olympia Theater and he sent a note to her that I was coming and to please take care of me. It was my first trip abroad and take care of me she did. She became Mama. She was just wonderful. She had me up at the crack of dawn walking, eating the proper food.

She was very attentive to my well-being and to the chagrin of my accountants, she introduced me to couture. What I had brought to perform in she did not feel was absolutely appropriate. She said we’re going shopping and that’s what we did.

Your working relationship with Burt Bacharach and Hal David has been described as the triangle marriage that worked. Why do you think it worked so well?

I feel we depended upon each other to bring what we had to offer to the table. Burt wrote beautiful melodies and very complicated ones occasionally. Hal David, I never referred to him as a lyricist, I always referred to him as a poet. And I was their muse, the one that was able to convey those words in music.

You were friends with members of the Rat Pack. What can you share about your friendship with Sammy Davis Jr?

Unfortunately, he is so undocumented. It is something that should be brought to the fore. Sammy was someone that you marveled at and he always had wise things to say to me, as did every one of my mentors. They all said exactly what my mom and dad told me. Be who you are; you cannot be anyone other than yourself. That was basically the message from all of them, especially from Sammy.

You were close to Frank Sinatra and even called him “Poppy.” How did that relationship come about?

I think it came about because of my mother. I was appearing at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas which was the very first hotel I appeared at. The Rat Pack was there and my mother and I were in the dressing room with all of them. Mom said to Frank Sinatra, “You know you’re very lucky.” He looked at her and she continued, “Because you have the same birthday as my daughter.” And that cemented a wonderful relationship with him.

So many idolize you. Whom do you idolize?

All those who were there for me, mentoring me. There were so many who were instrumental in my career as in my life. My family first then Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald, my Auntie Sarah Vaughan, Diahann Carroll, Eartha Kitt, and the Rat Pack.

What is your greatest accomplishment?

I don’t think I have done it yet. I think I have a lot more to do and the best is yet to come.

For tickets and more info, visit thesuffolk.org.