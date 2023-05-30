The Suffolk Is Set to Rock in Riverhead This Summer

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Once called “Suffolk Theater” and now simply The Suffolk, the venue has a fresh menu, a wider range of offerings for families and adults — including movie nights not listed here. Check out all the talent coming to Riverhead this summer.

Pure Prairie League

Thursday, June 1, 8 p.m.

From their beginnings in mid-Sixties Ohio as a group of friends playing cover tunes to the present-day unit featuring founding member/pedal-steel innovator John David Call, propulsive drummer/vocalist Scott Thompson, keyboard master/vocalist Randy Harper and featuring new members Jared Camic on bass and vocals, plus ace guitarist/vocalist Jeff Zona, Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich 50-year history of one of country rock’s pioneers.

The No Apologies Comedy Show

Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m.

Comedians Tom Cotter, Tammy Pescatelli and Jim Florentine tell it like it is, hold nothing back, and make no apologies.

John Lennon: 1961–1971

Friday, June 9, 8 p.m.

The Moondogs are back with a celebration of the music of John Lennon from 1961–1971.

Beginnings

Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m.

Beginnings is a celebration of the music of Chicago, performed by world-class musicians and vocalists who recreate the sound, excitement and emotion of three decades of hits from Chicago’s hey-day.

Django Festival Allstars

Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m.

The Django Festival Allstars’ unique, high-energy performances bring the music of the legendary gypsy jazz guitarist, Django Reinhardt, fully into the 21st century while adding their own interpretations, arrangements, and original compositions with stunning virtuosity!

The Stylistics

Friday, June 16, 8 p.m.

In 1966, The Stylistics was formed in Philadelphia by combining two rival high school singing groups, and since then they’ve earned a place on the Philly Walk of Fame and at the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Frontiers

Saturday, June 17, 8 p.m.

These five talented, renowned NYC area musicians recreate the music of Journey to perfection, note for note — every nuance and iconic riff.

Troubadours

Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.

This is an enchanting evening celebrating the music of Carole King and James Taylor. Brought to you by two bands joining together for an unforgettable performance: Home Again — A Tribute to the Music of Carole King and Steamroller — the Music of James

Taylor.

Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive

Sunday, June 25, 7 p.m.

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive presents the acclaimed actor, singer and storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer.

Kashmir

Saturday, July 8, 8 p.m.

Kashmir is one of the top internationally touring Led Zeppelin tribute bands — capturing the live performance and raw energy of a real Zeppelin show.

Mullett

Saturday, July 15, 8 p.m.

For over a decade now, Mullett has proven themselves time and time again to be the premier rockers for hair band fanatics and lovers of rock ’n’ roll all over the world.

An Evening with Dionne Warwick

Friday, July 21, 8 p.m.

Dionne Warwick is a five-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records.

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

Friday, July 28, 8 p.m.

Also Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m.

This amazing two-night experience will feature one of Pink Floyd’s most popular albums, Dark Side of the Moon, some of their greatest hits, and some of their deepest cuts.

The Young Dubliners

Sunday, July 30, 8 p.m.

After 30 years as one of the world’s leading Celtic Rock bands, The Young Dubliners have begun work on their 10th studio album while still maintaining their busy tour schedule — bringing their fusion of Celtic and rock music to as many people as they can.

Spyro Gyra

Friday, August 4, 8 p.m.

Spyro Gyra has long been known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well oiled road machine” due to its relentless schedule of 48 years of performing.

The Edwards Twins: The Ultimate Variety Show

Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m.

Remember all the wonderful variety shows we all grew up on in the ’70s and ’80s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ No. 1 impersonators of all time. Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state-of-the art makeup to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday.

The Lords of 52nd Street

Saturday, August 12, 8 p.m.

The guys you hear on Billy Joel’s classic albums Turnstiles, The Stranger, 52nd Street and Glass Houses as well as No. 1 singles like “Only The Good Die Young” and “Just The Way You Are” and countless others are Liberty DeVitto (drums), Russell Javors (rhythm guitar), and Richie Cannata (saxophone), and together they are The Lords of 52nd Street.

The DooWop Project

Saturday, August 19, 8 p.m.

In their epic shows The DooWop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5 and Sam Smith.

The Weight Band

Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m.

Performing original songs as well as classics of The Band, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider — a 15-year former member of The Band and the Levon Helm Band.

Foghat

Sunday, August 27, 8 p.m.

Foghat celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2021, and their live performances show why the band is still around and why they will be able to keep on rockin’ as long as they want to play.

The Suffolk is located at 118 East Main Street in Downtown Riverhead. Call 631-727-4343 or visit thesuffolk.org