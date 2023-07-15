Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Located in the heart of Southampton Village, Ric Michel Fine Art is a must-visit destination for lovers of contemporary art.

Owner Ric Michel grew up in the art world, learning from his mother, Eileen, who operated a small Long Island gallery for decades. Now a successful gallerist of his own merit, Michel continues to see his 91-year-old mother as a mentor and source of wisdom, while also relying on his own connections and experience as a private dealer, trading in works by contemporary masters such as Andy Warhol, Jasper Johns and Robert Rauschenberg.

This summer at Ric Michel Fine Art, which caters to a wide range of corporate and private clients, the gallery is presenting sequels to the popular 2022 Water Works and Abstract Investigations exhibitions, fittingly titled Water Works, 2023 and Abstract Investigations, 2023. “In developing our programs, we always strive to present an eclectic mix of representational and abstract works,” says Michel. “Given the high level of collector interest in these themes last year — and the opportunity to revisit them with new and exciting work — Water Works and Abstract Investigations seemed natural tentpoles for our summer season.”

Described as an “eclectic array of beach, pool, lake and coastal scenes … and the people who inhabit them,” Water Works, 2023 presents new works by 2022 exhibition artists Shay Kun, Danielle Biglin, Amy Penner and Melissa Sims, and also expands on the theme with refreshing pieces by Andriy Halashyn, Stephen Fox, Danny Lawless, Stephen Hansen and Christopher P. Stevens.

“In curating the inaugural show, we interpreted Water Works very broadly, including a number of abstract and traditional paintings. This year’s show is brighter, bolder and cheekier — as exemplified by the pop/surrealistic pool scenes of Ukrainian artist Andriy Halashyn. Whether viewed as paeans to well-earned leisure or snapshots of jaded decadence, paintings such as ‘The Good Life’ and ‘Sunday Morning’ are endlessly intriguing,” Michel says. “Israeli artist Shay Kun’s ‘Short Stories’ is equally provocative — there’s a narrative relationship among the three panels in the triptych, but it’s left to the viewer to divine.”

He adds that the evolution of Canadian painter Amy Penner, one of his “favorite young artists” is evident in Water Works, 2023. “In ‘One Absolutely Fine Day,’ the artist incorporates elements of the pool paintings for which she is best known, along with figurative and interior details in a bright and buoyant composition.” Also worth noting are Stephen Hansen’s “Great Moments in Art,” a pair of “tableaus where Hansen inserts his comic painter into iconic Monet and Seurat water works;” Danny Lawless’s “jaunty mural-style ‘Beach/Spa/Dining;’” and Danielle Biglin’s beach and pool paintings. This summery show will remain on view through July 31.

With Ric Michel Fine Art’s current representational show covered, the gallerist turns his attention to Abstract Investigations, 2023, which is on view through August 21. Returning artists include Eduardo Terranova, Alayne Spafford, William Loveless, Jeffrey Terreson, Madeline Arakelian, Gregory Hengesbaugh, Julian Lorber and Lola, and for the 2023 show, Maura Segal and Adam Cohen have been added to the impressive lineup. “In a market that so often elevates concept over craft, Abstract Investigations celebrates 10 artists who are committed to process, exploration and invention. ‘Investigations’ is really at the crux of the show. Over years of study and experimentation, each of these artists has developed unique media and methods of expression,” Michel explains.

The word “paintings” isn’t precise enough to describe the “nuances and dimensionality” of the artwork featured in Abstract Investigations, 2023, such as Gregory Hengesbaugh’s “distressed surface assemblages,” Lola’s “acutely segmented resin pours,” Adam Cohen’s “dense applications of color and line,” Julian Lorber’s “monochromatic platform paintings,” Madeline Arakelian’s “variegated textures” and Jeffrey Terreson’s “sculpted oils.”

Highlights of the abstract show include works from Colombian artist Eduardo Terranova’s new series titled “Fragments,” which “extrudes hundreds of hand-molded plaster spikes through gapped burlap stretchers to create fields of dimensional peaks and valleys” that are then embellished with metallic plating and hand stitching to “present dazzling effects of light and shadow play;” as well as works by California artist `Maura Segal, who “layers patterns of intricate embossings below soft color fields and slivers of undulating lines;” and Edmonton’s Alayne Spafford, who “employs textured collage, underpainting, inpainting and drawing to powerful effect in her large-scale creations.”

Of the talented abstract artists featured in Abstract Investigations, 2023, two are recent additions to Ric Michel Fine Art’s official roster of represented artists: Maura Segal and Madeline Arakelian. “While we have added two new artists in 2023 … the growth and continuing innovation of our existing roster ensures an influx of fresh and exciting work each season,” Michel says.

“Above all, we want our Southampton gallery to be a welcoming space,” he continues. “Everyone — whether the most seasoned collector or casual visitor — is greeted warmly and invited to view, discuss or quietly commune with the art as they wish.”

Ric Michel Fine Art’s Hamptons gallery is located at 46 Jobs Lane, Southampton. Visit ricmichelfineart.com to learn more.

