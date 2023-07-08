Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Guild Hall and Florence Fabricant will bring their popular summer series, “Stirring the Pot,” to Nick & Toni’s on Sunday, July 30 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the treasured East Hampton restaurant’s 35th anniversary. Owner Toni Ross, Chef Joe Realmuto and special guest Chef Jonathan Waxman will take a trip down memory lane with Fabricant, with a brunch reception to follow the discussion.

Drinks and samples of the restaurant’s specialties will be served, including zucchini chips, penne alla vecchia bettola and wood-fired pizza. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle with the aforementioned individuals.

Fabricant also released a new cookbook this spring, The Ladies Village Improvement Society Cookbook: Eating and Entertaining in East Hampton, to celebrate the 125th anniversary of LVIS.

Montauk has reeled in a new restaurant. Fisher’s opened on West Lake Drive with the mission to “transport you to the culinary landscapes of the Swedish west coast while embracing the seaside charm of Montauk.” Led by a Swedish team, menu highlights include the classic steak tartare (served with a delightful Dijon mayo), grilled langoustines, wallenbergare (veal patty with potato puree), crispy fried cod with egg salad and horseradish and the côte de boeuf, or bone-in dry-aged ribeye with bearnaise and red wine sauce. Fisher’s is a welcome addition to the Montauk food scene, offering something new and fun. The restaurant is open from Wednesday to Sunday until 11 p.m.

Even for seasoned chefs, cooking fish can be difficult. That’s why we like to refer to Joe Gurrera’s cookbook, Joe Knows Fish. Gurrera, who owns Citarella and has a passion for fish that started as a boy working in his family’s fish shop in Greenwich Village, keeps the seasoning light in all of his recipes, allowing the natural flavors to emerge. Favorites include the crispy fried calamari, spaghetti vongole, grilled whole branzino, fluke tartare and Joe’s ceviche. This will be your new go-to guide on how to cook seafood right.

The Feed the East End Auction, which helps fund the East Hampton Food Pantry, is back and better than ever. This year, silent auction prizes include golf outings, sports tickets, memorabilia from Paul McCartney, Billy Joel tickets and much more. The bidding started on June 30 and lasts until July 15 at app.galabid.com/feedtheeastend2023. The East Hampton Food Pantry serves over 7,000 households annually and provides over 20,000 meals. Please support the pantry’s golden endeavor to not leave one person in the Hamptons hungry.

Did You Know?

The Top Hops Half Pint, a vintage tap truck, operates out of a three-wheeled scooter that was developed at the end of World War II by Piaggo, the makers of Vespa (perfect for handling those tricky Italian roads). An organic extension of New York City’s Top Hops Beer Shop, it is available to rent for your next event. Wölffer Estate’s Summer in a Bottle is available on tap, as are local craft brews from North Fork Brewing Co, übergeek Brewing, Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. and Kidd Squid Brewing Co. Bubbly and non-alcoholic beverages can be provided as well.

Channing Daughters Winery in Bridgehampton is one of the best wineries to visit for true connoisseurs, as it is one of, if not the only one, on the East End that grows and produces a multitude of grapes. The list includes: chardonnay, pinot grigio, tocai fruilano, sauvignon blanc, muscat ottonel, malvasia, gewurtztraminer, ribolla gialla and pinot bianco for white grapes, and merlot, blaufrankisch dornfelder, syrah, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, teroldego, refosco and lagrein for red varieties.

Samuel Adams wants you to ditch work on Fridays this summer! John Scott’s Surf Shack in Westhampton Beach, Drift 82 in Patchogue and Claudio’s Waterfront in Greenport will be offering giveaways and promotions between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. every Friday this summer. Google “Samuel Adams Ditch Days” for more information.

Bits & Bites:

What’s in a name? Dopo La Spiaggia in East Hampton has been rebranded as “Buttero.” The contemporary Italian steakhouse serves prime meats, seafood and classic pasta dishes in its dining room and garden patio. Both the indoor and outdoor bar serve an extensive list of wines and hand-crafted cocktails. Menu highlights include Wagyu steak, whole-roasted branzino and house-made fettuccine pasta with black truffles and prawns.

Rowdy Hall has introduced a bar snacks menu, featuring noms such as cheeseburger spring roll, crispy soft cooked egg, whipped feta with toasted bagel chips, grilled applewood smoked bacon and grilled cheese with tomato and bacon.

The original Il Buco began as an “off-the-beaten-path antique store on cobblestoned Bond Street” in New York City in 1994 before converting to an enchanting restaurant. Owners Donna Leonard and Alberto Avalle now have two NYC restaurants, one in Amagansett, a restaurant in Ibiza, Spain and an artisanal home line.

Food Quote:

“The only running I do is to chase the ice cream truck.” –Anonymous