Hamptons Fine Art Fair’s VIP Vernissage Supports Guild Hall
-
Abayomi Awoyomi, Oluwasey Awoyomi, Nike Okundaye, Victoria FunmiLisa Tamburini
-
Aisha Christian, Bethgayle Coplan, Judith Kasen-WindsorLisa Tamburini
-
Andrea McCafferty and Kat O'NeillLisa Tamburini
-
Cervalo and Candace CMCLisa Tamburini
-
Cindy Lou Wakefield, Andrea Acker, David Acker, Rick FriedmanLisa Tamburini
-
Eddie Muentes, Denise BernardoLisa Tamburini
-
Greg D'Elia, Cathie Black, and Tom HarveyLisa Tamburini
-
Harvey Manes, Meryl Dee FeuerLisa Tamburini
-
Joan McNaughton, Lex WeilLisa Tamburini
-
MAGO and Johnny EvansLisa Tamburini
-
Nancy Stone, Lauren Day-RobertsLisa Tamburini
-
Norah Lawlor and Jeffrey BradfordLisa Tamburini
-
Phyllis Hollis, Dee Kerrison, Gianna Drake-KerrisonLisa Tamburini
-
Rebecca Hossack and Matthew SturgisLisa Tamburini
-
Sayette and Corey McCutcheonLisa Tamburini
-
Ted Weill, Joan McNaughton, Dawn Weill, Joan Deignan, Antoinette BiordoLisa Tamburini
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.
The opening night VIP Vernissage at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, which aimed to benefit Guild Hall, celebrated the grand commencement of the art fair. Attendees were thrilled to be part of the much-awaited and glamorous affair, making it undoubtedly one of the most stylish and fashionable evenings of the entire Hamptons summer season.
The highly anticipated event was made possible by a generous sponsorship from Rivage Bal Harbour and The Residences at Six Fisher Island, and was gracefully hosted by Luxe Interiors + Design. The night was filled with an air of sophistication and elegance as art enthusiasts, collectors and socialites gathered to bask in the beauty of fine art while supporting a worthy cause.