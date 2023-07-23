Hamptons Fine Art Fair’s VIP Vernissage Supports Guild Hall

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The opening night VIP Vernissage at the Hamptons Fine Art Fair, which aimed to benefit Guild Hall, celebrated the grand commencement of the art fair. Attendees were thrilled to be part of the much-awaited and glamorous affair, making it undoubtedly one of the most stylish and fashionable evenings of the entire Hamptons summer season.

The highly anticipated event was made possible by a generous sponsorship from Rivage Bal Harbour and The Residences at Six Fisher Island, and was gracefully hosted by Luxe Interiors + Design. The night was filled with an air of sophistication and elegance as art enthusiasts, collectors and socialites gathered to bask in the beauty of fine art while supporting a worthy cause.