Impact the Palm Beaches Meet Author Nikki Erlick

Over 65 guests and members of Impact the Palm Beaches gathered at Haven in Palm Beach to meet Nikki Erlick, the best-selling author of The Measure. Guests also had the opportunity to have their books signed by Nikki during this cocktail event.

“Thank you, Nikki Erlick, for creating the thought-provoking world of The Measure,” said Lisa LaFrance, 2023/2024 President of Impact the Palm Beaches. “A special thanks to Haven Palm Beach for providing the perfect backdrop and to Travel Leaders of the Palm Beaches for the incredible raffle item, a three-night stay at San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice. Nikki’s book is about measuring your life not by its length but by its purpose. I think this message really resonated with our Impact members.”

Impact the Palm Beaches is a philanthropic organization where women collectively award grants to Central and Northern Palm Beach County nonprofits. Since 2015, Impact has awarded $1.5 million to local nonprofits making transformational changes in our community.

Impact 100 is a worldwide organization with more than 60 chapters and steadily growing. Their motto is “One Woman, One Meeting, One Vote.” It is designed for women who wish to find an efficient and collaborative means of creating transformational change in their community. Women can become as involved as they wish in the process.

Once a year, Impact members gather for the Annual Awards Celebration to vote on which nonprofit programs will receive Impact’s $100,000 grants. The amount of grants awarded depends on the number of members.