Talk about a turnaround!

Less than two months after a fire claimed the building that was set to house the debut of Maison Close Montauk, the luxe French dining spot is back up and running out east, albeit with an al fresco twist.

Open for brunch Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of the summer, the reimagined Maison Close Montauk will be a “distinctive outdoor dining concept” at 435 East Lake Drive and will feature dock-and-dine slips for boaters, a posh lounge area, and summer vibes on the water.

The original Maison Close in SoHo is inspired “by the distinct dining culture inherent to France and its celebration of shared spaces,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Executive Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux is offering a repast fit for sea-faring royalty at the bistro’s lakeside property with an elevated bistro menu complete with Osettra Gold special reserve caviar, Alaskan king crab legs, Beausoleil oysters, and the $430 Le Grande Toure Maison Close seafood tower.

Standout entrees include Tartare de Boeuf au Couteau (handcut Angus beef, tartare condiments, espelette seasoning), a Foie Gras terrine, and Escargot à la Bourguignonne (in garlic & tomato parsley butter.)

In addition to outdoor dining tables, there will be beds and lounges, as well as a full bar. And if it’s menu looks anything like the Soho version’s, you’re in for some masterfully well-crafted cocktails, like the $33 Mademoiselle Seguin (pictured above).

No word on whether they will be serving Soho’s Sidecar d’Antan ($70), made with Hennessy Cognac XO, Grand Marnier Cuvee de Centenaire, and lime juice.

“We are looking forward to opening and finally sharing the Maison Close experience with our customers soon,” said Cole Bernard, Partner at Maison Close. “It’s been a team effort to get closer to the finish line with a lot of long hours and hard work to rebuild. We want to make sure that we thank the Montauk community, our neighbors, and all the local, county and state authorities for helping us bring this incredible experience out East.”

Maison Close Montauk, located at 435 East Lake Drive, is open for brunch from 12:30–7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit maisoncloserestaurant.com/maison-close-montauk for more info.