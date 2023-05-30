Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Maison Close Montauk, a new waterfront bistro that was scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend, burned down hours before its grand opening.

The restaurant was planned as the East End outpost of a popular eatery in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood.

“We are sorry to announce that last night a fire claimed Maison Close Montauk,” restaurant representatives said. “The team is thankful that no one was hurt and for the assistance and bravery of the Montauk Fire Department. They are cooperating with authorities as they investigate the matter, and we do not have further updates at this time.”

Maison Close Montauk has promised an al fresco atmosphere with dock-and-dine slips for boaters and a luxurious outdoor area for guests to soak up the sun. It was to be helmed by Executive Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux, offering a menu of sophisticated yet accessible dishes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.