The Scoop

Maison Close Montauk Restaurant Burns Down Hours Before Debut

By
comments
Posted on
The site of Maison Close Montauk before the fire at 435 E. Lake Drive
The site of Maison Close Montauk before the fire at 435 E. Lake Drive
Google Maps

Maison Close Montauk, a new waterfront bistro that was scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend, burned down hours before its grand opening.

The restaurant was planned as the East End outpost of a popular eatery in Manhattan’s trendy SoHo neighborhood.

“We are sorry to announce that last night a fire claimed Maison Close Montauk,” restaurant representatives said. “The team is thankful that no one was hurt and for the assistance and bravery of the Montauk Fire Department. They are cooperating with authorities as they investigate the matter, and we do not have further updates at this time.”

Maison Close Montauk has promised an al fresco atmosphere with dock-and-dine slips for boaters and a luxurious outdoor area for guests to soak up the sun. It was to be helmed by Executive Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux, offering a menu of sophisticated yet accessible dishes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites