Recipe: Learn to Make Mirabelle's Fresh Burrata & Heirloom Tomato Salad

John Updike once said, “Of plants, tomatoes seemed the most human: eager and fragile and prone to rot.” The red fruit/vegetable (depending on where you stand) is at its ripest and tastiest this time of year, making Mirabelle’s burrata and heirloom tomato salad recipe the perfect one to share with you.

Mirabelle’s Burrata & Heirloom Tomato Salad

Ingredients (makes two servings):

2 heirloom tomatoes

1 whole English cucumber

half red onion

fresh basil

white balsamic vinaigrette

salt and pepper

fresh burrata

Directions:

1. Slice tomatoes into medium-sized half-moons.

2. De-seed cucumber, cut into crescent moons.

3. Julienne red onion.

4. Pick basil leaves from stem, leave whole.

5. Add veggies in a large bowl.

6. Sprinkle salt and pepper on top.

7. Drizzle white balsamic vinaigrette over whole mixture.

8. Toss to combine ingredients.

9. Plate coated veggie mixture in a salad bowl.

10. Top with burrata and garnish with olive oil drizzle and black pepper.

For more from Mirabelle Tavern at Three Village Inn, visit mirabelleatthreevillageinn.com