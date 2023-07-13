Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

National Tequila Day is still a week away (on Monday, July 24), but summer in the Hamptons has a shelf-life, and it’s never too early to start thinking about the perfect on-trend cocktail to have some fun with when you host your next hot-ticket soiree.

But don’t overthink it. Literally hundreds of tequilas have been vying for your attention, and many of them have gone Hollywood in their pursuit of your business.

Montaukila, however, doesn’t get caught up in the cult of name-brand personality.

The smooth-sipping, celebrity-and-additive-free tequila courtesy of native son and Lobster Roll general manager Simon Cascante is proudly endorsed by the one-of-a-kind hamlet from which it takes its name, so little else is needed to prove that Montaukila is a legit player on the Jalisco-made spirits market.

When he’s not overseeing the summer crush clamoring for a lobster roll at LUNCH, Cascante has been in the lab whipping up some ridiculously flavorful summer cocktails that you can also catch at Montauk hotspot TT’s this summer.

While Montaukila has been praised for its refined sip-ability and totally pure agave azul flavor, fresh takes on mixed drinks are unstoppable at the moment, so the locally-owned, Mexico-made spirit has you covered with three excitingly original margarita recipes, including one with the new Montaukila Pomegranate and another complemented by the strawberry pear-like flavors of dragon fruit, a natural antioxidant that grows on a cactus native to Central America.

3 Montaukila Cocktail Recipes

The Montaukila-Rita

2 oz Montaukila (duh)

1 oz orange liqueur

2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz agave syrup

Fresh pineapple juice

​Instructions: mix and shake with ice, pour into glass, add a splash of fresh pineapple juice, then taste the beginning and enjoy the end!

The El Dragon Margarita

2 oz Montaukila

1 oz orange liqueur 2 oz fresh lime juice

1/2 oz agave syrup

2 jalapeño coins,

1 ounce fresh dragonfruit

Instructions: Muddle jalapeño in glass, shake rest with ice, pour, and enjoy!

The Pomerita

2 oz Montaukila

1 oz orange liqueur

2 oz fresh lime juice

2 oz fresh pomegranate juice

​Instructions: Mix and shake with ice, pour, and enjoy!

Learn more about Montaukila at montaukila.com.