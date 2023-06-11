Mark Wahlberg Guest Bartends at Sí Sí in East Hampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Actor Mark Wahlberg went from in front of the camera in Hollywood to behind the bar in East Hampton when he served as a guest bartender during Sunday brunch at Sí Sí.

The famously Bostonian movie star, who most recently played the titular character in the drama Father Stu, made the appearance to serve and promote his Flecha Azul Tequila, in which he last year announced taking an ownership stake.

“I’m telling ya man this is the drink of the summer,” Wahlberg said in an Instagram video before leading the packed bar in a toast at the chic waterfront restaurant in the EHP Resort & Marina. “Fletcher is the best, baby!”

Wahlberg is the latest in a host of celebrities to endorse tequila brands — in his case, teaming up with co-founders entrepreneur Aron Marquez and Abraham Ancer, a PGA pro golfer.

Crafted in Mexico, Flecha Azul is billed as being “committed to producing only the finest ultra-premium tequila,” according to the company.

It was a fittingly superb spirit to be served at Sí Sí, which is inspired by coastal Mediterranean dining experiences. Its chefs will be front and center June 22 when EHP Resort & Marina hosts Chefs of The Hamptons, the latest installment of the Dan’s Taste summer series.

Wahlberg’s next releases include the action thriller Our Man from Jersey about a man who’s ex-girlfriend ropes him into an espionage plot and The Family Plan, about a retired assassin living undercover who has to take his family on the run.