Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Located in the heart of North fork farm country, Southold is a charming community where locals and visitors alike can enjoy the bucolic environs while taking in some of the new shops and restaurants.

Not to be confused with the Town of Southold — the municipality that oversees everything from Laurel to Fishers Island — the unincorporated hamlet of Southold has a lot to offer. From restaurants to clothing stores to wineries, Southold is an ideal place to spend a day on the East End.

Whether you want a fresh lobster roll or a new summer dress, these new Southold businesses have just what you need.

New Must-Visit Southold Businesses

Little Fish

From the family that owns Montauk’s 668 The Gig Shark, son Arden Gardell brings this bright and colorful beachside restaurant, which offers a fresh coastal menu featuring locally sourced and sustainable ingredients, to the North Fork. The restaurant gives diners a view of the sound from Kenney’s Beach. With an emphasis on coastal cuisine, the menu plays off the menu of their other eatery. Unsurprisingly, with its name, the restaurant serves many unique seafood dishes such as a twist on a classic Hamptons lobster roll but served on a fresh croissant, spicy tuna tartare taquitos and swordfish Milanese. Little Fish offers lunch, dinner, an extensive wine list and numerous creative cocktails. 50 North Sea Drive, Southold. 631-765-8756, littlefishnofo.com

The Catered Fork

Hosting an event that needs catering? Look no further than The Catered Fork. They offer personalized catering for any event of any size. Options range from a la carte, appetizers, barbecue, platters, salads, wedding catering and the day-after wedding brunch. Blossoming from an interest in his family’s catering business while he was growing up, owner Stephen Ammirati decided to use his passion for his own business. Whether you’re getting married or hosting a small gathering in your backyard, there is something for every event, including grazing boards, pastas such as butternut squash ravioli with brown butter and sage sauce, short rib hamburgers or mini chicken and waffles. Ammirati also owns The Catered Fork Food Truck which can be found at Jamesport Farm Brewery. 43715 County Road 48, Southold. 631-603-6110, thecateredfork.com

Salty Threads Boutique

The vision behind this clothing store was for Southold hairstylist Kerry Conrardy, who owns Main Roots Salon, to provide her customers with a place to shop while they were waiting for their appointments. The store encapsulates a beachy and coastal style for her clients, as well as other shoppers. The clothing options range from casual to formal with selections of dresses, sweaters, shorts and skirts. With an emphasis on affordable prices, this store allows for customers to get dressed up without breaking the bank. In theme with local businesses, Salty Threads has locally made products such as sunscreen, soap and cutting boards for purchase. 53155 Main Road, Southold. 631-407-5700

McLaughlin

With clothing for both women and men, this store is perfect to stop by during a day of summer shopping. From linen pants to maxi dresses to button-ups to tennis dresses, J. McLaughlin will fulfill all of your coastal wardrobe wants and needs. While this store has multiple locations all over the country, the style fits right in with the North Fork’s summer look. The store offers clothing, accessories, sportswear and more. If you’re looking for the essence of long boat days, waterfront dinners and summer nights in your clothing, then this is the perfect store for you. Although the brand has been around since 1977, it is new to Southold. 54100 Main Road, Southold. 631-251-4735, jmclaughlin.com

Southold Social

Third-generation French pastry chef François Payard and esteemed North Fork restaurateur Adam Lovett have partnered up to open this bistro in the heart of Southold this June. Payard, former staff of renowned Paris restaurants La Tour d’Argent and Lucas Carton, both three-Michelin starred, moved to New York in 1990 where he would take a position at the critically acclaimed Le Bernardin. Southold Social’s menu offers an exquisite blend of locally sourced ingredients and classic French styles featuring a strip steak au poivre, a grilled salmon served with ratatouille niçoise, and a Payard Chocolate Dome with hazelnut dacquoise and hazelnut crémeux. 56125 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-8888, southoldsocial.com

Southold General

From vegetable quiches to fresh-made niçoise salads to smash cheeseburgers, the Southold General offers a carefully curated menu of breakfast, salad and lunch options inspired by and sourced from the North Fork. French pastry chef Chef François Payard partnered with restaurateur and chef John Fraser to open the Nork Fork café in 2021. Southold General is open on Wednesdays (serving coffee and pastries only from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.) and Thursdays through Sundays (full menu from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. with breakfast served until 11 a.m.). 54180 Main Road, Southold. 631-458-1275, southoldgeneral.com