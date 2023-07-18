Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Paumanok Vineyards was named winner of both the Winery of the Year award and the prestigious 2023 Governor’s Cup, the top prize at the 37th Annual New York Wine Classic competition.

The Aquebogue-based winery, which is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, won the Governor’s Cup for its 2019 Late Harvest Sauvignon Blanc during the event Thursday hosted by the New York Wine & Grape Foundation.

“This recognition means a lot to us,” said Kareem Massoud, Paumanok’s winemaker and president of Long Island Wine Country, a trade group that represents East End wineries. “It validates our long-time dedication to producing high quality wines.”

The honors come as Long Island is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first North Fork winery being founded.

More Paumanok Wins

The Governor’s Cup is the competition’s most esteemed award, recognizing the “Best of Show” and the Winery of the Year award is presented to the winery with the best overall showing based on the level and number of awards. Paumanok also won awards for its 2019 Cabernet Franc, 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay, 2022 Dry Rosé, 2022 Semi Dry Riesling and its 2019 Merlot.

East End Winners

Paumanok wasn’t the only East End winery to earn honors at the Classic, which featured 749 entries from 108 wineries from across the state. Jason’s Vineyard won Best Sparkling Wine for its 2021 Bubbly Rosé and Wölffer Estate Vineyard won Best Pink Wine for its 2022 Estate Rosé.

“The wines of New York State are among America’s best kept secrets,” said Karen MacNeil, author of The Wine Bible and Creator of WineSpeed who hosted the awards ceremony. “New York has a long history of making beautiful cool climate wines, and the state is now moving into a new golden age of high-quality winemaking.”

Paumanok Vineyards is located at 1074 Main Road in Aquebogue. Visit paumanok.com to learn more.