Sagaponack-based Wölffer Estate Vineyard tied Hazlitt 1852 Vineyards in the Finger Lakes region to win the Governor’s Cup, the top prize at the 36th annual New York Wine Classic, on July 12.

The winning wines were Hazlitt’s Solera Sherry and Wölffer’s 2020 Diosa Late-Harvest, both of which also tied in the Best Dessert Wine category. Wölffer was among a half dozen East End wineries to earn top honors at the New York Wine & Grape Foundation (NYWGF) competition.

“This year’s winners are stellar examples of the high-quality wine we’ve come to know and love in our state,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Weis Vineyards from the Finger Lakes was awarded with Winery of the Year for best overall showing. NYWGF partnered with the Beverage Testing Institute to judge the nominees with a panel of beverage directors, sommeliers, top bartenders, retail buyers and educators.

Of the other five local wines to win best of class, Peconic-based Osprey’s Dominion won two. The vineyard won Best Cabernet Franc with its 2015 vintage and Best Red Blend Vinifera for its 2015 Flight Meritage.

Suhru Wines in Cutchogue won Best Other Red Vinifera Varietal with its 2020 Teroldego, McCall Wines, which is also based in Cutchogue, took home Best Pinot Noir with its 2014 Corchaug Estate Reserve and Harbes Vineyard in Mattituck won Best Merlot with its 2014 Barrel Fermented.