In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Author A.M. Homes

Episode 142: This week on the Dan’s Talks podcast, Dan speaks with A.M. Homes, celebrated author and TV producer. She was recently honored at the annual LongHouse Summer Benefit.

Her 2022 book The Unfolding is her 13th, and the first since winning the Women’s Prize for Fiction in 2013 for her sixth novel May We Be Forgiven.

