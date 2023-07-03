Recipe: Make Claudio’s Tavern & Grill’s Crispy Sushi Rice

The Claudio’s Tavern & Grill lobster crispy rice appetizer — featuring spicy mayo, chives and tobiko — achieves a coveted culinary trifecta: local seafood freshness, crunchy feel and spicy kick!
Rice Ingredients:
2 cups sushi rice
2 cups cups water
2 tablespoons salt
1 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
Rice Directions
Put rice into a bowl and wash with cold running water until the water is clear. Place the rice into rice cooker with water. Cook until ready. Remove the rice and put it into a bowl, add the rice seasoning. Spread rice on a baking sheet and let cool overnight. Heat a medium pan and add enough oil for a thin layer. Fry the rice until golden on each side. Remove the rice and let it drain on a paper towel or a wire rack.
Spicy Mayo Ingredients:
5 tablespoons Kewpie mayo
2 tablespoons sesame oil
3 tablespoons Sriracha
1 teaspoon mirin
Spicy Mayo Directions:
While the rice cools, make the spicy mayo and tuna mixture. To make the spicy mayo, add Kewpie mayo, Sriracha, sesame oil and mirin to a small bowl. Mix until ingredients are incorporated.
Lobster Ingredients
1 gram tobiko (flying fish roe)
1 teaspoon chives
1 lb diced lobster meat
Lobster Directions & Assembly:
Mix lobster with spicy mayo, tobiko and chives with a wet knife and cut the rice into 2-inch squares.
To assemble, lay out fried rice cakes and place 1 spoon of lobster mix on top of each.
