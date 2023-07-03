Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Docetini is making its world debut at Sel Rrose in Montauk this Fourth of July.

A fresh summer spin on cocktail royalty, the Docetini is an original creation of veteran Sel Rrose bartender Kara Gray. Light and smoky, Doce Mezcal infuses mystique into the classic martini, and when combined with a citrusy mix of grapefruit and orange bitters, it’s the perfect complement to a seaside summer.

Gray finishes it off with dehydrated blood orange and, of course, a rose bud.

“The Docetini is a refreshing spin on the classic martini,” said Gray, whose experience behind the bar includes stints in Mexico and Columbia. “We used Doce Mezcal, a blanc vermouth, plus a combination of citrus bitters to unlock a whole new world of complex yet well-balanced flavors.”

Sel Rrose opened in Montauk in June 2019 serving a Parisian-inspired menu and killer cocktails. The original Manhattan location has been a fixture on the Lower East Side arts scene since 2013 and is known for being a “serious oyster bar,” according to TheInfatuation.com.

As for Doce Mezcal, it is a women-owned, Mexican-owned, and black-owned brand founded in partnership with a third-generation, family-owned distillery in Oaxaca, Mexico, which is also under female leadership.

“We created Doce as a vehicle to a more elevated drinking ritual,” said Doce co-founder Gabriela Lawrence. “We wanted to build an artisanal label with intention– something to turn casual happenings into mindful experiences through an authentic yet approachable recipe and holistic brand ethos.”

Sel Rrose Docetini Cocktail Recipe

2 oz Doce Mezcal

1 oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth

Several dashes of house made combined orange + grapefruit bitters

Garnish with dehydrated blood orange + rose bud

Instructions: Combine vermouth, mezcal, and bitters in mixing tin/glass with ice and shake. Strain into chilled coupe glass and garnish with a dehydrated blood orange and rose bud.

This cocktail comes to us courtesy of Sel Rrose in Montauk. Learn more at selrrose.com/montauk.