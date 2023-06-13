Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sel Rrose Executive Chef Shawn Hewitt is bringing excellent eats from his seafood-centric Montauk restaurant, and years of experience working under Bobby Flay and David Burke, to this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2023.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

We spoke to Hewitt about how he got into the restaurant business, what food trend he’s seeing, and his favorite comfort food in the lead up to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Meet Shawn Hewitt of Sel Rrose

How did you get into this line of work?

I was born into a family of chefs. My family owned the Shagwong Restaurant in Montauk for over 60 years. My Dad and brother were both chefs. I worked in the family business for some time before going on to work with Bobby Flay for seven years and I worked with David Burke for approximately 25 years.

What new food trends are you seeing?

People are eating on the lighter side. I see a greater interest in seafood and shellfish. I think crudo will be very popular this summer.

What is your favorite dish?

Oysters Rockefeller.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I draw my inspiration from the fresh seafood I find on Gosman’s docks every day.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

David Burke. I’ve worked with him for many years, helping him to open many restaurants. He’s become somewhat of a mentor to me.

What is your comfort food and why?

Braised short ribs.

What dishes do you plan on serving at Chefs of The Hamptons?

We are serving shrimp and grits, roasted corn and black pepper grits, sauteed shrimp with prosciutto crème and a sunnyside quail egg.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.

Sel Rrose is located at 4 S. Elmwood Avenue, Montauk, 631-771-0070, selrrose.com/montauk