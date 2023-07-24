West Palm Beach GreenMarket is the best in the country

The third time was the charm for the West Palm Beach GreenMarket as it was voted “Best Farmers Market” in the country for the third year in a row.

This distinction comes from the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice poll. A panel of relevant experts were tasked with choosing 20 nominees to compete, and it was left to the public to decide the best market through voting.

Polls were open until July 3, and people could vote once per day for four weeks. Fans of GreenMarket showed their support as the market landed in the top spot.

The 10Best Readers’ Choice awards highlight those at the top of their field in various categories including travel, dining, and more. In such a prestigious competition, GreenMarket coming out on top over major destinations like Chicago, San Diego, and Honolulu was very significant.

In fact, it was the only market from Florida nominated in the top 20 list. GreenMarkert’s place topping the list was well earned as it became a staple of West Palm Beach.

Mary Pinak, community events manager for the City of West Palm Beach, said, “Over the past nearly 30 years, our GreenMarket has grown into a must-see experience for locals and visitors to enjoy. This honor is a great recognition of everyone involved over the years to make the Market what it is today.”

Started in 1995 by the West Palm Beach mayor at that time, Nancy Graham, GreenMarket has continued to grow in size while still working towards their goals. With 110 vendors, GreenMarket expanded this past season to take up the 200 block of Clematis Street, marking its largest market to date.

The GreenMarket provides the local community with access to fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, and agricultural products while boosting agricultural development by providing an outlet for locally grown crops and specialty products.

The work done by the Market has now been recognized for the third time in a row through this title.

“We are honored to be once again named the ‘Best Farmers Market’ in the country,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “We are grateful to our community for making this possible, especially those who participate and support our market week after week, including our vendors, sponsors, and market-goers,” James continued, adding, “I’d also like to thank our Community Events Division for putting together such an impressive market year after year.”

But GreenMarkets efforts are not quite done.

While the main GreenMarket is closed for the season, there are already plans in place for an even bigger market in the upcoming season, with 125 vendors, starting October 7.

In the meantime, the city offers a weekly pop-up mini market called “The Mini.” Over 40 new and returning vendors attend this event and give a weekly glimpse into what shoppers and produce fans can expect in the upcoming season.

Running during Clematis by Night from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays, The Mini was such a big hit this summer, it has been extended through August 31.

Supporters of the Market have a lot to to be excited about in the months ahead, and this nomination seems to only be the beginning of another successful season for GreenMarket.

For more information about the West Palm Beach GreenMarket, visit wpb.org/events.