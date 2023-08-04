4 Things to Do: Agriculture & Adventure at Amber Waves Farm

Amber Waves Farm offers all sorts of fun

Did you know Amber Waves Farm is celebrating its milestone 15th anniversary this season?

A nonprofit founded by two friends with a common vision, the popular Amagansett-based farm, market, and agro-classroom employs a core group of 30-40 year-round staff as it continues its mission to unite food and community, all while providing incredible educational opportunities to aspiring growers and eaters of all ages.

One of the more noted educational farms in the country, Amber Waves is committed to stewardship, sustainability, community, and exploration. The founders, who themselves met as farm apprentices at nearby Quail Hill Farm, have now graduated 50 farm apprentices from Amber Waves’ very own apprentice program.

And with 30 farm acres spread across East Hampton and programming galore, there are a multitude of interesting ways to stay engaged with local soil at Amber Waves. Alongside a flourishing market and on-site gourmet kitchen, the farm’s events calendar is churning through the fall and into the winter like the wheels of a tractor.

So, head east to Amber Waves to see what everyone is talking about (and wearing).

Here are four things to do when visiting the Route 27 farm in Amagansett:

4 Things to Do at Amber Waves Farm

Pick your own flowers (Friday–Sunday, 9 a.m.–noon): Starting with a guided tour of the farm, you will have the opportunity to harvest flowers from the pick-your-own flower field. Afterward, Amber Waves Flower Manager, Hannah, will offer lessons in arranging your own beautiful seasonal flower bouquets. You will be going into the fields to harvest flowers, so be prepared to walk!

Take a self-guided farmer footpath tour (every day 8 a.m.–6 p.m., no reservation required): The farmer footpath tour includes a stroll through the flower fields, a stop to visit the chickens, and a climb up the “lookout” to see the far reaches of the farm.

Or go Behind the Scenes (Fridays 3–4 p.m.): Book a scheduled tour with one of their pro farm guides to get deep background on the mission and the story behind Amber Waves, all while learning how to grow and harvest in the process.

Have breakfast and shop (open every day): Bring home the bounty of over 500 varieties of vegetables, fruits, herbs, grains, and flowers grown on-site.

“Inspired by the diverse foodshed of the East End,” on offer will be a vast range of locally-sourced meat, cheese, bread, grains, and artisan pantry staples.

Grab breakfast, lunch, brunch, or a snack from the Amber Waves kitchen, open daily from 8 a.m.–3 p.m., with a menu offering vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options like fresh-made bowls, tacos and pancakes.

Explore the gardens (every Saturday) Join the open-play outdoor engagement for kids of all ages (not a class) known as Exploration Garden, which encourages children to experience the farm and the wonders of the natural world.

“Children and families can explore nature, dig for worms in the soil, seek out insects, smell flowers and herbs, pretend play, and have tons of fun,” says the farm’s website.

Amber Waves Farm is located at 367 Main Street, Amagansett, amberwavesfarm.org