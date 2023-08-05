5 Under 40 Supports Young Women Battling Breast Cancer

5 Under 40 ,founder Jennifer Finkelstein with philanthropist Jean Shafiroff at the Ellen Hermanson Foundation’s Starry Night Summer Gala in 2016

When Jennifer Finkelstein was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, at the age of 32, it was eye-opening — and isolating. In the United States, only about 4% of women with breast cancer are under the age of 40. Often, the prognosis is worse for younger women. Understandably, Finkelstein searched for community and reassurance.

“It was very rare, there weren’t a lot of treatments, I had to create and find my own community,” says Finkelstein. “I was desperately looking for that person who had lived it.”

Fortunately, she found her person. Shortly after her diagnosis, Finkelstein met an Israeli woman named Michal Alibayof, who had also been diagnosed young with breast cancer. Alibayof was there for her every step of the way, accompanying her to treatments, providing not only emotional support but also helping her deal with the physical changes that came along with treatment, such as hair loss.

“She took out these beautiful scarves, stood behind me and put them on my head one at a time,” Finkelstein says, recalling Alibayof showing her how to put the scarf on, adding, “I’m gearing you up for battle. I want you to wear these scarves around and know that I’m with you.”

“Everyone needs a Michal,” she says, and remembers telling Alibayof, “You gave me what I needed before I knew I even needed it.”

With that in mind, she envisioned and founded 5 Under 40 alongside Alibayof in 2011. Finkelstein refers to herself as “recipient number one” of the organization. “I’ve lived it,” she says, “I know what these women need.” Over the last decade, she’s fulfilled that need for over 725 women who have been funded by the organization. Tragically, Alibayof passed away in 2012 just before the organization officially began. It continues in her memory, in her image.

As the name suggests, 5 Under 40 spotlights five women under the age of 40 who are battling breast cancer. The five ambassadors act as the face of the organization, sharing their stories and inspiring other women so that they do not feel alone like Finkelstein once did, before meeting Alibayof. Since 2012, they have had three sets of five. They appointed the current five this May, at their first post-COVID gala.

While the five are ambassadors, the organization has funded hundreds of women across the five boroughs, Long Island, New Jersey and even some in Upstate New York. Finkelstein describes their services as “patient-centric” — there are over 25 options to choose from on their menu of medical, wellness, beauty and educational services. Whether it be physical therapy, mammograms, 3D nipple tattoos, mental health counseling, workout classes, hair and beauty treatments, or community meet-ups, Finkelstein says their motto is: “We serve real women in real time.”

These services are crucial, she notes. “Being diagnosed under 40 is a significant physical and emotional challenge. According to a 2020 study by the Journal of Physical Oncology, if you are diagnosed under 40, you have a 30% greater risk of mortality.”

Complicating the problem, mammograms for women under 40 also are not recommended and in many cases, not covered by insurance, adds Finkelstein, though, she notes a recent New York State law that requires “large group insurers” to cover mammograms for those ages 35–39 with a prescription.

Another challenge for younger women is sexual dysfunction and the fertility impact. In most cases, women will only have a 10% chance of getting pregnant after treatment, says Finkelstein. Fertility treatments can cost thousands of dollars. While this is not something 5 Under 40 can fund, they have partnered with another organization, A Damn Good Life, that funds $150,000 per individual. Recently, they funded one of their recipients’ surrogacy.

“Before us, no one was leading the charge for young women,” says Finkelstein. Ten years strong, they have developed a network of providers and services to support young women battling breast cancer in the New York metro area.

“Just know that you’re not alone,” she says. “Be your own advocate. Question everything. If something doesn’t feel right, go to the doctor,” Finkelstein adds, fiercely. “Women are notorious for putting other people first. Don’t do that. Be aggressive. Be your own champion. If you have a question for a doctor, and you think you don’t wanna annoy them … just ask the question.”

The most recent 5 Under 40 meet-up event is scheduled to take place at Gurney’s Montauk this Wednesday, August 30, with a lineup of speakers to discuss sexual dysfunction, non-toxic beauty products, meditation and more.

Visit 5under40.org for information about upcoming events.