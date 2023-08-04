Watch Visionary Artist Austin Kenneth Live at Dan's GrillHampton 2023

Austin Kenneth and two of his pieces

GrillHampton, the celebration that is shaping up to be the biggest party of the summer has just added a stimulating name to its guest list. Austin Kenneth, an innovative New York artist with a profound passion for creativity and expression will be appearing at Long Island’s best BBQ.

The momentous event features representation from some of Long Island’s top local restaurants as the evening’s grillmasters, and it will be hosted by celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

A number of lucky VIP Experience ticket holders will even have the chance to receive an advance copy of Guarnaschelli’s new book Cook it Up, which is slated to hit shelves in September.

Kenneth is the latest entertainment to be added to the gathering which will also feature curated live music by The Realm and a DJ set. However, Kenneth is offering a unique opportunity that will surely be the soirée’s greatest attraction. Attendants will be able to watch him craft brand-new exciting pieces live and from scratch.

The inspiring display, like his textured artwork, is meant to provide an exploration of memories, and the complexities of the human experience as they channel the full spectrum of emotions on their canvas.

His most recent exhibition, The Perpetual Movement of Temporary Joy, is an invitation to become part of an immersive experience that urges attendants to embrace emotion and reflect on their shared humanity together.

Kenneth’s work is a testament to the trials of life and the resilience and determination of artists who are brave enough to navigate insecurity with courageous strength.

When his imaginative pieces are complete, GrillHampton attendees will have the chance to purchase them in an auction where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Meals on Wheels of East Hampton.

The BBQ is taking place at Clubhouse Hamptons on Saturday, August 5 rain or shine.

Tickets are available for purchase now at DansTaste.com.