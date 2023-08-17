Circuit Expands Free Ride Service in West Palm Beach

Circuit rideWPB vehicles ready to move the community, Photo: Courtesy wpb.org

Already popular in the Hamptons, where the service was born, Circuit’s free ride system is growing in West Palm Beach.

Called rideWPB, the free program aims to offer more efficient services for residents and visitors, and introduce new types of vehicles, routes and an expanding coverage area to improve mobility equity for all in the city.

The previous yellow and green trolley routes are now combined to provide a more efficient route called the “Yellow Line,” which uses ADA-accessible all-electric vans. The blue route will be an extension of the on-demand services (learn more at ridewpb.com).

Circuit will operate both the fixed route Yellow Line and the on-demand Blue Route. They have already been running a successful on-demand shuttle service using GEM vehicles, moving over 13,000 monthly riders in the City of West Palm Beach, in partnership with the WPB DDA and Brightline.

Additional services are provided by The Ben and Hilton Hotel.

The Circuit WPB DDA program, established in September 2021 has been widely utilized since inception, leading to a reduction of approximately 70 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Participation by the local businesses, WPBGo and Brightline has helped add capacity to the busy services, leading to continued growth in ridership and a bigger impact for the community.

Due to the program’s success, the City of West Palm Beach is contributing to the on-demand services by adding five additional Circuit vehicles (Teslas and GEM vehicles). These new rides and expanded coverage area are welcome additions for the growing base of riders.

And more drivers will be added — the existing services have already helped create 42 jobs for residents as managers, supervisors and drivers/ambassadors, according the the City of West Palm Beach’s announcement.

The rideWPB fixed-route service started in June 2023 using two Ford E-Transit Vans, and the extension of on-demand services launched in July. The pilot program will expand on-demand services that currently exist in downtown and to and from the Town of Palm Beach to additional neighborhoods, including the Historic Northwest, Northwood, Pleasant City, South Dixie Highway, and the Jefferson Terminal District.

There are three ways to catch a ride:

Use the “Ride Circuit” App for on-demand service within the on-demand shuttle service area to alert a fleet driver to come pick you up (recommended option for on-demand)

If using the fixed route service (Vans only), visit any of the fixed route stops for service When available, you can also wave one of the on-demand shuttles down or ask a nearby driver.

Circuit and the City of West Palm Beach’s rideWPB program aims at reducing emissions by using electric vehicles and pooling riders, expanding access with free fares, bridging gaps to existing transit, helping to create new jobs, and promoting economic activity.

The rideWPB fixed-route vans are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.–7 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m.–7 p.m. The vans will run every 15 minutes. To see the full list of stops, visit ridewpb.com.

Existing Circuit coverage with the WPB DDA on-demand service hours can be found by visiting ridecircuit.com/palmbeach.