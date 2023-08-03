Bartle BBQ Hang Skateboard Benefit for Addiction Fight Has New Date in West Palm

Hanley Foundation, Florida’s largest provider of grant-funded prevention programs and recovery scholarships to combat addiction, is officially launching the ‘Cory Bartle Memorial Fund’ with a skateboard and BBQ event at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach (700 Florida Mango Road) on Saturday, August 26 from 3–6 p.m.

Initially scheduled for June 3 and then postponed due to weather, the ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ was conceived by the Bartle family, their close friends, and Sandy James Catering, in honor of Cory Bartle, a 34-year-old skateboarding enthusiast and rising culinary star, who lost his battle with addiction in October 2022.

“This is an opportunity for our friends in the skateboarding and culinary communities to come out and ‘get on board’ to support this critical cause,” said James Bartle, Co-Founder and Proprietor of Sandy James Catering. “It’s heartbreaking that too many young people in our community fall victim to addiction, but we want anyone suffering to know that help is available, which is why we partnered with Hanley Foundation.”

Tickets to the Bartle BBQ Hang are $50 per person and can be purchased at hanleyfoundation.org/bbq. Admission includes a BBQ feast catered and donated by Sandy James Catering, a skateboard half pipe competition with prizes, and a demonstration by skateboard pro, Kai Canduba, along with other activities and a general sense of community camaraderie.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Hanley Foundation’s Cory Bartle Memorial Fund, which celebrates its namesake, a masterful culinary artist who by the age of 25 found incredible amount of joy in his work.

Bartle was passionate about the people he loved and was willing to help people in any way he could, and while he was working hard on his recovery and wanted to be free of addiction, an accidental overdose took his life last fall.

Donations made to the Cory Bartle Memorial Fund, administered by the Hanley Foundation, will provide lifesaving scholarships for individuals with substance use disorders who would not otherwise be able to afford treatment.

The fund will also support work to educate individuals and their families on substance use disorders and the road to recovery for all involved, with the hopes of breaking the cycle of addiction and overdose.

For more information, visit hanleyfoundation.org, call 561-268-2355, or email [email protected].