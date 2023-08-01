A Chat with Dan's North Fork Cover Artist Diana O'Brien

The cover of this month’s Dan’s Papers North Fork features a painting reminiscent of Southold Town’s iconic Orient Point Lighthouse by Diana O’Brien.

Here, she discusses the commission that brought about the cover art, sharing her studio space with her kids’ playroom and the art styles she has developed for paintings, murals and children’s book illustrations.

A Conversation with Diana O’Brien

Can you tell us about the commission that led to this week’s cover painting?

I was commissioned by Nancy Lupo Interiors for her client in Southold. I had just completed an incredible project, a year-long mural commission in this client’s home, so she put her full trust in me to create a piece for her fireplace. I had minimal direction of what to include: a sailboat, a lighthouse and (colors that) complement the room’s existing color scheme.

What did the creation process entail?

The creation process entailed lots of balancing my two young children with studio time. My studio doubles as their playroom, so that was interesting. The entire painting process took around maybe a week or two worth of work; it’s hard for me to count the business hours because I have two little ones running around, but I love that they get to see me following my passion and creating art that makes people happy.

I do my research, using references from the internet or my own photographs. I prefer to sketch on looseleaf paper or old bills laying around — anything near me. I find that if I use expensive paper, my creativity gets all jammed up, and I get worried about making the perfect sketch. After that, I find the right canvas for the space and immediately put paint on it. If I wait, I procrastinate. I find it’s better to shut off my brain and just make marks on the canvas.

For this painting, I knew I wanted a dynamic composition. It had to be dramatic to stand out in a very large living area. I also considered my client, whom I had gotten to know over the year while painting in her home.

I chose a local lighthouse for inspiration, meant to convey a sense of guiding through the dark clouds that are present. The boat is on the land but leans toward the lighthouse, like someone who is independent but seeks the light through whatever rough waters they must go through in life. The blue sky is ever present above the weather below it.

How did you develop your art style?

I have a few different styles, I think. I spent 20 years as a graphic designer, and that has helped me tremendously with perspective while creating art. I enjoy using my mind to think through design problems and come up with a beautiful solution for clients. In terms of art, I have two main styles. One is large-scale mural painting, where I use acrylic paint on huge surfaces. The other is for children’s books. I have been interested in children’s book illustration since I was very young.

I am almost finished with the coursework for a Master of Fine Arts in Illustration at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where I have honed my style into what you can see on my website under illustration. I have also studied under a brilliant mentor, Kelly Light, through The Illustration Department, who was significant in guiding me into using this art style.

I create highly rendered graphite drawings, scan them at a high resolution, and digitally paint them with watercolor using a program called Procreate on the iPad. This style developed somewhat out of need — my children are young, so the ability to stash my art studio away with the touch of a button has helped me create more than I thought possible in this season of life. However, my voice only comes through if I begin with hand drawings.

Painting is something I began in earnest in 2009 after my father passed away. I began volunteering with a local nonprofit, Splashes of Hope. We painted murals in hospitals all over the country, and I am forever deeply grateful for that opportunity. I learned from talented artists how to create murals, how to paint a wall to create a positive experience for the viewer. This was not something I knew how to do prior to my father dying. My grief pushed me to help others through my art. I miss doing that.

What’s your proudest art accomplishment?

I love being a mother and am grateful for my husband’s unwavering full support in my career in art. This makes it possible to pursue illustration while raising our children. I am very proud to share my work especially with my daughter Grace, who turns 6 soon. It’s a blessing to be able to have her with me, creating art together.

There are two art accomplishments that come to mind in answering this question. First, is the very first mural I ever created for a little girl with leukemia in 2010. I was surprised that I could paint a 4′ x 8′ panel with all of her favorite things on it. I love being able to use my skill in service to someone else.

Second, the mural project in Southold has been shortlisted for the World Illustration Awards 2023 through the Association of Illustrators. I am proud of this and grateful to Nancy Lupo and the client for their trust in me. Without their belief in my creativity and skills, this would not have happened.

What’s rewarding about being an artist?

Many things. I love the finished piece. I feel blessed to have opportunities to create for people who trust me to bring their vision to life. But most of all, I delight in narrative visual art form of children’s storytelling. It is rewarding to create a world that becomes a place for readers to enter and engage with using their imagination. I take comfort in being able to create a story that has structure. I have illustrated independently published books for several wonderful authors, and I hope very much to become published one day with the stories I have created. I am trying.

Care to share any closing thoughts?

My faith has carried me through some hard times. I believe it informs the way I create art, and why I create it. It’s the most important piece of the artistic puzzle for me. With this hope, I can transcend the realities of this world, and I can imagine something more beautiful, whatever that might look like for each project I take on.

For more of O’Brien’s art, visit dianaobrienart.com and follow her on Instagram @dianaobrienart. Photos of the Southold residence mural project will be available soon at interiordesignbynancy.com.