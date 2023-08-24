Dan's Cover Artist Vanessa Whittell Discusses Her Hampton Classic 2023 Poster

As is a longstanding Dan’s Papers tradition, this week’s cover bears the art featured on the 2023 Hampton Classic Horse Show poster to mark the start of the weeklong event this Sunday. Winning the annual Hampton Classic poster competition, Vanessa Whittell’s “Seasoned Pro” was selected to appear on not only the 2023 poster but also a limited-edition lineup of collectors’ items available at the horse show in the Hampton Classic Souvenir Booth, as well as online at hamptonclassic.com/hampton-classic-store.

Born in the U.K., Whittell now calls British Columbia, Canada home. There, she lives on a horse farm with her husband, two dogs and four horses, which provides excellent inspiration for her mixed-media equine art. She took a moment to answer our burning questions about “Seasoned Pro” and her career highlights, but those who hope to ask her more about her art and commissions, can find her painting away at the Hampton Classic, August 27–September 3.

Vanessa Whittell Talks Art & Hampton Classic

How did you decide to become a full-time horse artist after a 25-year career as an illustrator, graphic designer and art director?

I feel like it was just meant to be. I had been doing some watercolors of horses in my spare time. I got downsized at work, and then, randomly on my first day of not working, I managed to fall off my horse into concrete blocks during a jump lesson.

I was pretty banged up, so was house-bound for a bit. I just started painting horses. I have a very strong horse community around me and was very encouraged and supported! I found my niche.

What inspired you to create “Seasoned Pro” and what’s the significance of its title?

This painting is from a photograph I took of my veterinarian, Robyn Kopala, on her horse Fergus. I am always exploring photographic angles of horses that communicate the feeling of riding. This image inspired me to paint. They are a skilled pair. Fergus is a “seasoned” jumper and Robyn’s riding conveyed that jump-off focus that resonated with me.

The original painting is actually 60” x 36” on cradled birch panel. It’s mixed media of acrylic, ink and chalk paint. Some of the wood grain shows through, and the neutral palette added to the seasoned feeling of the piece. The original is available.

Why is “Seasoned Pro” an ideal choice for a Hampton Classic poster, and what motivated you to submit it?

I have loved the Hampton Classic posters since I came across them in the early ’80s. I was working as an illustrator, and I saw photos of them in a reference design annual. I have actually submitted images quite a few times over the last eight years, but this image was definitely the most ideal. From the color palette to the finish and the format — it just worked, and it also has a bit of a late summer vibe.

Not counting this impressive poster, what artistic accomplishment or achievement are you most proud of?

I have had some honorable mentions in American Academy of Equine Art juried shows. I also put on a large equine art show at a Carl Hester Masterclass. Really though, I am most proud of my commission work.

From doing remembrance paintings of my friend’s favorite horses to having my art collected by world-class trainers, riders and owners — it’s about having my fellow horse people wanting to have my prints and paintings in their homes that means the most to me.

Will you be attending the 2023 Hampton Classic, and what are you most looking forward to about the event?

Yes, I told my husband back in January that if I get chosen this year, I am going! I’ll be there doing some painting on-site! So looking forward to it!

Would you like to share any additional information?

Yes, if you are even just thinking about getting a commission portrait done in the future, I would love to meet you at the Hampton Classic. I don’t require the perfect photo to work from. My style would be described as abstract realism. Although the paintings are based on photographic reference, I don’t simply copy from a photo.

My process can be very collaborative. It begins with simplifying the selected image and creating a focus on the significant part, then through redrawing and painting, I develop the image to suit.

Through intentional design and composition, atmospheric tonal range and planned color palettes, along with some imaginative paint techniques, we create a custom painting that we dream up together.

To learn more about Vanessa Whittell’s commissions and prints, visit vanessawhittell.com. And follow her on Instagram @Equine_Artist_Vanessa_Whittell to stay up to date on her latest artworks and projects.