Alleged Drew Barrymore Stalker Arrested in Southampton

Chad Michael Busto mugshot, Drew Barrymore, Photo: Patrick McMullan /PMC, patrickmcmullan.com

Following what could have been Drew Barrymore second encounter with an alleged stalker in one week, Southampton Town Police arrested 43-year-old Chad Michael Busto of Washington DC just before noon on Thursday, August 24.

Southampton Town Police patrol officers had previously made contact with Busto while investigating a 911 call of a suspicious person close to Barrymore’s Sagaponack home during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, August 23.

It was reported at the time that Busto was riding a bicycle up into private driveways and stating to area residents that he was looking for Barrymore’s home. Police said he was suspected of stalking Barrymore due to previous incidents involving the actress, but after a brief detainment for questioning by responding officers on Wednesday, Busto was released, and appeared to have left the area.

Barrymore was reportedly not home in Sagaponack at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Busto had been captured on video rushing the stage and loudly interrupting the daytime talk show host/actress’s conversation with singer Renee Rapp at the 92nd Street Y on Manhattan’s Upper East Side by yelling Barrymore’s name.

The always-kind star first went to respond to Busto before Rapp’s wiser instincts kicked in and she led Barrymore off the stage, leaving security to handle Busto as he got closer to the women.

A video of the 92nd Street Y encounter shows Busto yell Barrymore’s name and then introduce himself, saying, “I’m Chad Michael Busto, you know who I am. I need to see you at some point while I’m here in New York.”

At that point, security at the venue surrounded him while Rapp rapidly hustled Barrymore off the stage. The ladies soon returned to the stage after Busto was ejected and went on with the show.

Back onstage, Barrymore told Rapp, “Well, I have a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness — that went full Bodyguard,” before hugging Rapp and adding, “You’re my Kevin Costner!” in reference to the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston as a famous pop star and Costner as her bodyguard.

After Busto was released by police on Wednesday, patrol officers notified the detective division and a follow up investigation was conducted by Southampton Town Police detectives. Police said that investigation revealed facts that substantiated a charge for Stalking and a wanted flyer was distributed to neighboring agencies, leading to the arrest Thursday.

During the afternoon of August 24, East Hampton Town Police located the Busto, took him into custody and subsequently turned him over to Southampton Town Police detectives for arrest processing.

Busto was charged with Stalking in the 4th degree, a class “B” misdemeanor.

He will be held overnight to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at morning arraignment.

Southampton Town Police have not yet responded to questions seeking further details about the case.