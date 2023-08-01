Garden of Beauty and Wellness Grows August 6 at Loulou La Plage

Spirited Hive presents The Garden of Beauty and Wellness at Loulou La Plage at The Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton this Sunday, August 6.

Event organizers are inviting guests to step into a garden of well-being at this wellness and beauty experience from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at French bistro Loulou La Plage, which is currently spending the season at The Maidstone Hotel in East Hampton (207 Main Street).

“We will educate and revitalize your sense of self care with immersive beauty activations,” explains the Spirited Hive announcement.

Prepare to be captivated by a one-of-a-kind wellness panel filled with extraordinary experts, passionate entrepreneurs, and wellness advocates, including Sue Phillips and Pietro Simone, who will share their professional knowledge through engaging discussions and a Q&A forum.

Guests are invited to join The Garden of Beauty and indulge in Loulou La Plage’s delectable brunch.

Make a reservation for The Garden of Beauty and Wellness at Loulou La Plage via Resy or by visiting louloulaplage.com.