Find the Decadent & Delicious at These Great Hamptons Bakeries

Cynthia Sestito and Trudy Craney at The Cookery, Photo: Angela LaGreca

If you’re like us, and you have a sweet tooth that requires constant attention, it’s important to know who’s got the goods around town — and by “goods” we means “baked” goods. So, ditch the plans for ice cream and make a beeline for that chocolate chip cookie about the size of your head, or that artful piece of pie that deserves to be photographed for posterity.

Whether you’re looking for a gourmet muffin, an oven-fresh cinnamon roll, or a particularly decadent pastry, we’ve got your cravings covered.

The following is a list of some notable Hamptons bakeries whipping up creative confections sure to satisfy your cravings.

The Cookery

Run by a former private chef to Jay-Z and a decorated musician, this Springs bakery is a multidimensional baking artisan’s dream! The Cookery has a seasonal menu teeming with plush deserts ranging from traditional cakes and tarts to vegan and gluten-free options.

Owners Cynthia Sestito and Trudy Craneyare, aka Cyn and Tru, bake their thoughtful selection of goodies on the premises. Stop in and take a look for yourself; we did, and there’s plenty coming from this colorful baking team.

Try their famous tiramisu, gorgeous artisanal cookies by the skein, and decadent pastries, all displayed like jewels behind glass. They even have savories, sandwiches, and soups.

The Cookery is located at 83 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton, thecookerybycynandtrudy.com

Tate’s Bake Shop

What is a summer in the Hamptons without visiting this famous bake shop? These crunchy cookies are always a crowd favorite. Tate’s Bake Shop also sells chipwiches featuring their cookies, which are great for a hot summer’s day.

With a variety of flavors ranging from chocolate chip to lemon, there is something for everyone.

Located at 43 North Sea Road. Southampton, tatesbakeshop.com

Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

Featuring both brioche and cake donuts, this shop’s goods are baked fresh daily. Grab one of their creative lattes as well for a perfect complement to their doughnuts or doughnut holes, or both!

Try out a new flavor, like Nutella S’mores or lemon poppy, or stick with a classic like chocolate. Open at 7 a.m., so get there early to beat the crowds and secure your treats!

Located at 7 Main Street, Sag Harbor, grindstonedonuts.com

Levain Bakery

“New York City’s Most Famous Cookies” can also be had in the Hamptons! Enjoy their warm 6oz cookies for an extra boost of joy in your day. Flavors including rocky road and double chocolate are sure to please. Plus, they have gluten-free and vegan options.

You can also enjoy banana chocolate chip bread, and lemon or coffee cakes with your cookie! So many options, you just have to try them all!

Located at 354 Montauk Highway, Wainscott, levainbakery.com

Sundae Donuts

Time to get creative and whip up your very own ice cream cup, cone, or milkshakes. A delicious ice cream cereal bar and donut shop that is just a hop, skip, and a jump away from the beach.

A perfect treat to take with you as you make your way to the ocean or a place to stop for a break from the sun. Some flavors are only available daily or for a limited amount of time, so don’t hesitate to go try them out!

Whether you want a donut, ice cream, or a donut infused ice cream sandwich, this is the place for you!

Located at 716 Montauk Highway Suite 5, Montauk, sundaedonuts.com

Carissa’s The Bakery

A beautiful all-day bakery with delicious baked goods made from wholesome, seasonal ingredients. From delicious bread, including honey oat loafs, to cakes and cookies, and tarts and pies, this bakery has it all, including classics like double crusted apple pie, to creations like a matcha almond cookie.

With locations in East Hampton, Amagansett and Sag Harbor, take the time to step out of the heat and get a sweet treat.

Located at 221 Pantigo Road and 68 Newtown Lane in East Hampton, or 3 Bay Street in Sag Harbor, carissasthebakery.com