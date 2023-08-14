East Hampton

Guild Hall Commemorates Nick & Toni's 35th Anniversary

By Jacqueline Moore
2 minute 08/14/2023

Amy Kirwin, Patricia Fabricant, Florence Fabricant, Laurie TomasinoRichard Lewin

Amy Kirwin, Toni RossRichard Lewin

Bonnie Munshin, Kirsten Benfield, Sadie CoberRichard Lewin

Charlotte FergusonRichard Lewin

Christopher Snow, Elizabeth Eichner, Toni RossRichard Lewin

Christy Cober, Joe Realmuto, Chimene MacNaughtonRichard Lewin

Emma Landis, Luis C.Richard Lewin

Franklin CampoverdeRichard Lewin

Joe BrondoRichard Lewin

Joe Realmuto, Christy Cober, Jonathan Waxman, Mark SmithRichard Lewin

Karen and Robert PowersRichard Lewin

Marty and Michele CohenRichard Lewin

Pam van Zandt, Gina GibneyRichard Lewin

Reina Bazzi, Peter DeNunzioRichard Lewin

Sarah Branaum, Camillo Martinez, Jennifer Guambana, Viviana GonzalezRichard Lewin

Almond Zigmund, Andrea GroverRichard Lewin

In a splendid commemoration of Nick & Toni’s forthcoming 35th anniversary, Guild Hall and Florence Fabricant orchestrated an unforgettable rendezvous at the cherished East Hampton establishment. Stirring the Pot, a captivating series known for its enlightening conversations, descended upon the restaurant, weaving a tapestry of rich memories and insights.

Owner Toni Ross and the culinary virtuoso Chef Joe Realmuto took center stage alongside a special guest, the illustrious Chef Jonathan Waxman, evoking a symphony of flavors and tales, followed by a brunch reception adorned with drinks and delectable samplings of the restaurant’s signature creations.

As a tangible memento, copies of Chef Jonathan Waxman’s acclaimed Baruto Cookbook: California-Italian Cooking from the Beloved West Village Restaurant graced the shelves of BookHampton, offering a chance for patrons to procure advance copies and have them personally inscribed by Chef Waxman during the event. The affair, a testament to the fusion of gastronomic prowess and conviviality, etched an indelible mark on the palates and hearts of all fortunate attendees.

