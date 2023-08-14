Guild Hall Commemorates Nick & Toni's 35th Anniversary
In a splendid commemoration of Nick & Toni’s forthcoming 35th anniversary, Guild Hall and Florence Fabricant orchestrated an unforgettable rendezvous at the cherished East Hampton establishment. Stirring the Pot, a captivating series known for its enlightening conversations, descended upon the restaurant, weaving a tapestry of rich memories and insights.
Owner Toni Ross and the culinary virtuoso Chef Joe Realmuto took center stage alongside a special guest, the illustrious Chef Jonathan Waxman, evoking a symphony of flavors and tales, followed by a brunch reception adorned with drinks and delectable samplings of the restaurant’s signature creations.
As a tangible memento, copies of Chef Jonathan Waxman’s acclaimed Baruto Cookbook: California-Italian Cooking from the Beloved West Village Restaurant graced the shelves of BookHampton, offering a chance for patrons to procure advance copies and have them personally inscribed by Chef Waxman during the event. The affair, a testament to the fusion of gastronomic prowess and conviviality, etched an indelible mark on the palates and hearts of all fortunate attendees.